Drunk driver arrested for assault

A 44-YEAR-OLD woman caught by police in Paphos for driving six times over the alcohol limit was arrested after verbally assaulting and threatening an officer, police announced on Saturday.

According to a police report, the woman was subjected to a breathalyser test on Friday night, which gave a 120μg reading, when the maximum permitted by law is 22μg.

When told she would have to be taken to traffic police headquarters for a second test, she refused and verbally assaulted the officers.

She was then arrested and taken to traffic police headquarters, where she verbally abused and threatened a female officer.

The woman was detained and police continue to investigate.