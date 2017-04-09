Thousands march for Anticancer Society

Thousands of people in all districts were on Sunday taking part in the 42nd ‘Christodoula’ March in support of the Anticancer Society’s .

The Famagusta area event was addressed by House President Demetris Syllouris who said the annual march “act as a beacon of hope” in promoting principles and values such as respect, altruism, selflessness, voluntary contributions and moral support for the suffering of fellow human beings.

“The humanitarian work of the Cyprus Anticancer Society is of major importance for the broader welfare of society, citizens and particularly those groups who need special assistance and support,” he said.

The Anticancer Society, and the Bank of Cyprus, which is the main sponsor of the campaign – hope to surpass last year’s €0.5m collected from donations.

The annual fundraiser is the only source of income of the Anticancer Society and it allows it to offer all of its services, free of charge to patients.

Proceeds will go to the expansion of two palliative care centres and homecare service.

Plans are underway for the expansion of Arodaphnousa centre in Nicosia to double its inpatient capacity and of the Evagorion centre in Limassol to be able to offer 24-hour hospice care.

Although islandwide collections ran from April 6 to April 9, donations can still be made on Sunday, electronically, through the website www.stimaxi.com.cy, and through the Quick-Pay application of the BoC with the code DON-967073.

Cyta subscribers may also donate through SMS messages; For €1 donations write CAS 1, for €3 – CAS 3 and for €5 – CAS 5 and send the message to 7060.