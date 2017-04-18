Lots of rain, but dams still not full

THE significant amount of rainfall of the past few days, especially in the Nicosia area, has had little impact on the water levels in reservoirs, the water development department said on Tuesday.

Rainfall in Nicosia district reached 43.8 mm so far this month, 245 per cent above normal, that helped bring the average rainfall for Cyprus for the month to 62 per cent.

More than usual rainfall was also recorded in Larnaca (128 per cent) and Athienou (117 per cent).

As for the total rainfall since the beginning of the rainy season, it has been satisfactory, at 387.2 mm, or 83 per cent of the norm over the past years, the met office announced.

Most of the rain fell on Friday in Nicosia, but little flowed into the reservoirs, met officer Panayiotis Michael said. The total inflow to all dams this season was 44.7 million tonnes and the amount of water available is now 88.7 million tonnes or 30.5 per cent of capacity. This time last year, there were 109.8 million tonnes of water in the dams, 37.8 per cent of capacity.

Some reservoirs such as the ones in Kalopanayiotis, Pomos and Argaka are full, but the largest, Kouris, which can hold half of Cyprus’ collected water is just 21.6 per cent full.

This is unlikely to change, according to officials. Unsettled weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, while from Wednesday the weather is expected to clear and be sunny everywhere.

Temperatures were below normal in the beginning of the month but will rise by 1 or 2C by Thursday, and even more on Friday, possibly reaching 30C inland. During the weekend it will remain sunny with temperatures at 27 to 28C.