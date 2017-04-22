Police investigate intense betting activity ahead of Ermis-Doxa match

CID officers from police HQ were investigating on Saturday reports that intense betting activity had been noticed before kick-off in the game between Ermis and Doxa, for the championship play-offs.

Police did not name the teams but they said they had received information from the football association regarding suspicious betting activity ahead of a particular game scheduled for 4pm in Larnaca.

CID officers from Nicosia were investigating the matter and the island betting authority had been notified, police said. Reports said it was Ermis that alerted the CFA about betting activity on a specific score. No other information was immediately available.