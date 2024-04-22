April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

SiTime introduces chip aimed at saving power in AI data centers

By Reuters News Service04
file photo: illustration shows ai (artificial intelligence) letters and computer motherboard

SiTime (SITM.O) has introduced a chip that it says is designed to help data centres built for artificial intelligence applications run more efficiently.

SiTime makes what are known as timing chips, whose job is set a steady beat for all the parts of a computer and keep them running together in sync, like a conductor in an orchestra directing multiple groups of instruments. The company says its new line of chips, called Chorus, can do so with 10 times more precision than older styles of timing chips.

SiTime CEO Rajesh Vashist said the company aims to help customers save electricity with that precision. SiTime’s chips themselves require less than a watt of power, but powerful AI chips such as Nvidia’s (NVDA.O) require more than 1,000 watts of power.

With a more precise clock to keep all the elements of a computer in sync, parts of the machine can be turned off for a few milliseconds at a time when they are not in use. Over the multiple years, a power-hungry data centre server might be in use, it can generate energy savings, though the amount will depend on how SiTime’s chips are used.

“We deliver timing that they can rely on so that they can wake up their products and bring data more efficiently to them, rather than just running more often,” Vashist said in an interview.

SiTime said the chips will be available in the second half of this year.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Irish castles and ancient Greek rites show culture’s role in regional regeneration

CM Guest Columnist

TON launches Memelandia Hub, NuggetRushTo outperforms Pepe as Airdrop anticipation rise

CM Guest Columnist

JPMorgan gives Ethereum ETF a 50% approval score; A significant upsurge expected for this AI Altcoin

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Telegram to hit one billion users within a year, founder says

Reuters News Service

UK fintechs ask government for help to ease capital shortages

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign