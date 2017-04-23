Anastasiades departing on state visit to India on Monday

President Nicos Anastasiades leaves on Monday evening for India on a four-day state visit, heading a delegation of officials and businesspeople.

Anastasiades, who will be accompanied by the ministers of finance, energy, transport, agriculture, and the government spokesman, will arrive in Mumba on the morning of 25 April.

There he will meet with the Governor of Maharashtra state and visit the Business Stock Exchange in the city.

Anastasiades will also be given a guided tour of Bollywood studios in Mumbai. Bollywoodhas recently shown an interest in Cyprus asa film location, and the government plans to offer incentives to producers.

On Tuesday, Anastasiades will pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack of November 2008 in Mumbai.

Later on he will attend a business forum organised by the business associations of Cyprus and Mumbai at which he will be the keynote speaker.

In the evening Anastasiades will depart for New Delhi where on April 27 he will visit the site of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination (Gandhi Smriti) and pay tribute.

He will then attend the business forum organised by the business associations of Cyprus and New Delhi.

On the afternoon of April 27, Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker at an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank on “The EU-India Strategic Partnership in the 21st Century; A Cyprus Perspective. ”

On April 28, he will visit the Presidential Palace where he will be officially welcomed by the President of India, and later on he will visit the Gandhi Mausoleum.

Later on at the same day, the president will meet with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Afterward he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cypriot delegation will later attend a working lunch hosted by Modi and afterwards bilateral agreements between the two countries will be signed.

In the evening, Anastasiades will attend an official state dinner hosted in his honour by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Anastasiades will leave New Delhi for Brussels early in the morning of April 29, while the members of the Cypriot delegation will depart also early in the morning