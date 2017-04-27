Nothing being done to remedy high drugs prices, MPs hear

Medicines in Cyprus are still among the most expensive in Europe, but though this has been known for some time no remedial action is being taken, MPs heard on Thursday.

The House watchdog committee was being briefed on a report prepared by the auditor-general which found that for the 100 most commonly prescribed medicines in the private sector, Cyprus was the fourth most expensive country compared to Germany, England, France, Sweden, Austria, Spain, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Greece.

What’s more, when adjusted for purchasing power parity, the pharmaceuticals in Cyprus cost more than in the 10 other countries.

The same went for the 22 priciest medicines prescribed in the public sector.

Health minister Giorgos Pamboridis briefly attended the watchdog committee, but then left to join the health committee that was discussing another matter.

The minister later declined comment on the findings, saying he would issue an announcement in about 10 days’ time.

The minister’s conduct irked Citizens Alliance MP Pavlos Mylonas, who walked out of the session in protest.

“The minister was present for only 10 minutes and then left…these committee sessions have become a travesty, when the officials responsible cannot give us answers or engage in an in-depth discussion,” Mylonas told reporters.

In his report, the auditor-general noted the lack of competition in tenders to procure medicines.

Disy MP Annita Demetriou said there was considerable scope for cutting prices. One way would be to decrease the commission (currently 37 per cent) given to pharmacists.

For the umpteenth time, lawmakers criticized the formula by which medicine prices are calculated in Cyprus.

Akel deputy Irini Charalambidou lambasted authorities for failing to address the composition of the committee that monitors the prices of pharmaceuticals.

An earlier report by an LSE professor found there was potential for conflict of interest on the committee, as some of its members are from the private sector.

Charalambidou said that, acting on that report’s recommendations, former health minister Philippos Patsali had drafted a bill aimed at addressing this particular matter.

But for some reason, she added, his successor Pamboridis withdrew the bill on December 8, 2015.

A day earlier, Charalambidou claimed, Pamboridis had a meeting with the Association of Pharmaceutical Companies.