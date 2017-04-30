To those who say time is not an issue for Cyprus

By Spyros Hadjigregoriou

I read and hear from the media every day statements by political party leaders that they do not accept timetables or arbitration to bridge the remaining differences in the talks on a solution to the Cyprus problem.

If appears that the issue of time for the solution of the Cyprus problem is of no concern to many people.

Each time I hear these thoughts, my mind is tormented and goes back to my last trip to Constantinople to the multinational, multicultural city of 1453 that was the capital of the Roman and Byzantine Empires. The pride of Hellenism with a population of 500,000 and only second to Beijing and London

Today, 20 million Turkish citizens live there. While we live in a dividend homeland in occupation for 43 years with uncertain economic and political future.

We live with a daily nightmare if Turkey decides at any moment, under any pretext, to create a military incident to prevent us from developing our hydrocarbons.

Cyprus has an area of 3,572 square miles or 9462 km and a population of less than 1 million inhabitants. The giant called Turkey has an area of 779,450 square kilometers and about 80 million inhabitants. The sizes in themselves are nightmare.

I have stated many times in my articles that I urgently want a solution to the Cyprus problem because the passage of time is not in our favour for many different reasons. I am very unhappy because I can not think how Cyprus will be, if the intercommunal talks are wrecked again.

I am 85 years old, I enjoy good health, but I do not know if God will call me to heaven before I see a reunited Cyprus and before I get my fields which are trapped in Fota (a village near Gerolakkos and Kionelli) since December 1963. Without any compensation to anybody. But no one talks about the victims and the financially hurt of 1963. Nobody speaks about the first partition of our beautiful island. Everything nobody speaks about the first partion of our beautiful island.

Many nightmares stifle my soul, for example the gradual political absorption of the Turkish-occupied states, the economic annexation has already taken place and our country has been swamped by settlers from Turkey, resulting in a change in the composition of our population and the apparent effort to prevent us from exploiting the deposits of hydrocarbons Which are in our EEZ.

The above are not unfounded fears but a possible political development that is besieging our island. There are many other examples of the evolution of geopolitics on our planet in its long history. Nothing stays stagnant even the earth moves. Some examples that come to my mind are: the Roman and Byzantine empires have collapsed, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia have been shattered and the British Empire has been dismantled.

Those who do not accept the compromise that is being pursued in the intercommunal talks claim that the dangerous scenarios that we are advocating for the solution of the Cyprus problem now harm our country and our people.

We are “towards,” and we have reduced national resistance because it is possible, as they claim to create new international conditions will arise and which may help us, To negotiate from a stronger position, the former Greek Ambassador Michael Dounta who left his seal in Cyprus with his known rejection, then Turkey passed from Ecevit to Tayyip Erdogan, a powerful nationalist dictator who said he would apply the death penalty and ignore the EU’s exhortation because, as he says, he is waiting for Europe for 54 years to open the door.

In comparison with the above, what did we achieve? We moved from Eoka B to Elam without any progress in the solution of the Cyprus problem.

The “rejectionists” circles argue that the federal system of government will be very costly, it will be a three-headed monster G / C will permanently carry on their shoulders. These politicians ignore the fact that today our country is ruled by its own bureaucratical structure. In addition, we spend huge sums of money in support of the status quo along with many other friendly and who maintain contingents in Cyprus and “hostile” countries.

Almost all of our vocal politicians are afraid to solve the Cyprus problem and share power with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots.

Do we need a leader who has a vision like Abraham Lincoln or Nelson Mandela or a dreamer like Martin Luther King, who through his struggles succeeded in enjoying equal political rights for all US citizens.

Spyros Hadjigregoriou is an accountant and auditor