Daily News Briefing

April 26, 2024

By Tom Cleaver05
In today’s episode, over 3,000 people submitted their candidacies for the various roles which will be up for election when Cyprus goes to the polls for its local elections on June 9.

Meanwhile, the trial of 11 people who are held responsible for the deaths of 24 Cypriot children and 11 of their teachers and coaches when the hotel in which they were staying collapsed is to resume on Friday.

Elsewhere, a 50-year-old track and field coach was sentenced to eight years in jail for sexually abusing underage athletes.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

