Eide raises spectre of ‘other options’ if no Cyprus deal soon

Other options might have to be put on the table if Cyprus’ leaders failed to reach a deal in the near future, UNSG Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide has said.

He did not elaborate on what those other options might be.

He also warned that a potential showdown over natural gas drilling could be more dramatic than in 2014, when the talks were suspended after President Nicos Anastasiades walked out in protest over Turkey carrying out surveys inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ)

“If there is a direct showdown over drilling, my worry is that it can be potentially more dramatic than in 2014; because the general mood in the neighbourhood is more dramatic. The EU – Turkey relationship has become more complicated, also the Turkey – Greece relationship and the internal developments have become more complicated,” Eide said in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency in New York. “At the same time, the prospect over a shared gas future for everybody on the island and also with the neighbours is also a positive prospect.”

Asked if he sees the possibility instead of talking about the solution to start talking about confidence building measures, or measures to decrease the tensions in the Mediterranean, Eide said “this is not something we are discussing here now.”

“Right now, the plan we have is to do our utmost to help the leaders to get to a deal in the near future,” he said. “But if that fails, maybe other options have to come on the table.”

The UN diplomat said that they “have to be prepared for a negative outcome if it simply doesn’t work; and what the UN does then,” adding that there is also bigger discussion going on now about the future of peacekeeping missions in general.

Eide said he wanted to go to New York now because by June – July things could move very quickly in one direction or the other and “it’s better to start the strategic thinking about these options early than to wait and see and then just scramble when things are there.”

Eide said Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, wanted to take stock where things were as regards the talks and if there was a possibility to reconvene the Conference on Cyprus or not.

This will be the key topic of their meeting on May 17, he said.

The two sides’ negotiators had made a determined effort to close outstanding issues, he said, but, given “the drilling crisis that might be coming our way and the political dynamics in the pre-electoral period, it is important to use this time as effectively as possible. There is an ongoing discussion here on what we do in the case of success, but also what we do in the case of failure.”