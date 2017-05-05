Lillikas warns party members: support me or else

Citizens’ Alliance leader and presidential hopeful Yiorgos Lillikas said on Friday that members who failed to respect the party decision to support his candidacy would find themselves out in the cold.

Lillikas said that the official announcement of his candidacy for the presidential elections in 2018 would be made soon, once it was ratified by the party’s supreme senate.

The Citizens Alliance, with 114 votes in favour and 20 against, backed Lillikas’ candidacy in March but it has yet to be officially ratified.

The unofficial announcement of his candidacy was met with harsh criticism by the other four parties – Diko, the Greens, Solidarity Movement and Edek – that make the so called ‘political centre’ and who had decided to enter the election race with a single candidate to increase the chance of being elected.

Commenting on reactions within his party as to his candidacy, Lillikas reiterated that even though difference of opinion was respected, the majority’s decision was worthy of greater respect.

“It is impossible for a collective movement to function, and so is an organised society, if the principles of democracy are not applied,” Lillikas said. He added that these principles dictate that in the absence of unanimity, the majority’s decision prevails.

He said that he expected everyone to respect the decision of the majority, whereas “those who undermine this decision will find themselves outside the movement”.

Lillikas said on Thursday that his dealings with the ‘centre’ regarding the elections had ended, after the rest of the parties opted to support Diko leader, Nicolas Papadopoulos, as their presidential candidate.

His last hope for backing by another party, lies in Akel. Speaking to Politis radio, Lillikas said that his party’s supreme senate had not ruled out discussions with Akel, which has yet to announce its candidate.