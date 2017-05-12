Children hit by cars in separate Paphos incidents

A 20-month-old toddler was injured on Friday, after he was hit by a car in an apartment complex parking lot in Paphos, police announced.

According to a police report, the boy escaped his mother’s attention while at the pool of the apartment complex and went to the parking lot, where he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the Paphos general emergency room, where the attending doctor diagnosed him with a fractured left leg.

According to the driver, the boy was hit by the car’s front-left wheel.

The Paphos CID is investigating a case of neglect against the mother.

In a second incident, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car on Friday afternoon, also in Paphos, while attempting to cross the Mesogi avenue.

He was taken to Paphos general and was admitted for observation.