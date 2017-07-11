‘Turkey never intended to commit to a Cyprus solution’ (updated)

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaking during a parliamentary session

Turkey never intended to commit to a solution allowing Cyprus to be truly independent and sovereign, Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

While briefing parliament in Athens over the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, Tsipras underlined that a just and viable Cyprus solution implied the abolition of intervention rights and guarantees, as well as the withdrawal of Turkish occupation troops.

Speaking about the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland between June 28 and July 7, the prime minister of Greece noted that it might have been the first time that Greek and Cypriot positions over a settlement on the island coincided to such a degree with those of the international community.

The fact that we were able to persuade with regards to our intentions is equally important, Tsipras added.

He went on to say that the Greek side did not attend the conference to waste time or engage in a blame game but “we truly fought for a solution that could benefit the Cypriot people in their entirety,” while ensuring that the security of one community would not be to the detriment of the other.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday the Greek Cypriot side’s only desire and criterion at the conference was to have zero troops on the island and Turkey’s ties to the country to be completely severed.

He said the Turkish side could not accept such a “silly proposal.”

“When silly demands are submitted then certainly we reject them,” the Turkish minister said. He claimed that during the conference Turkey was three steps ahead of everyone else.

“We went to the conference with a very constructive approach,” he added. “For the past 15 years we have always been a step ahead of everyone else for a bizonal solution, fair, permanent, based on political equality.”

The Turkish foreign minister rejected that his country was to blame for the collapse, suggesting the statements were made for domestic consumption.

  • Barry White

    Poor old Tsipi, when he is able to find the money to pay for his Communist man’s pie and bar bill then perhaps he can get a few to listen to him.

    • Gregos Winston

      Erdogan doesn’t have that problem, he oppresses the whole nation into listening to him, otherwise they get arrested, prisoned, deported, tortured or dissapear.

      • Barry White

        Correct he doesn’t have the problem, unlike Tsipi Edogan can still pay his bills without bleating every few months ‘gizzus some money’
        and he probably doesn’t eat pies.

        • Gregos Winston

          Go home, beat your wife, kill your daughter for dating someone and eat baklava.

          • Barry White

            Your receipe for a great Friday night out, Gregos?

  • Anon

    Shitpras ….what a clown .

    • Gregos Winston

      Which planet are you living on? We keep saying that Cyprus is Cypriot and Greece and Turkey both need to leave. Greece has agreed to leave. It’s Turkey who isn’t moving.

      • Anon

        The RoC is a puppet regime of Greece …
        We are not fooled .

  • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

    Wonder if they are going to give the Kurds ” a bizonal solution, fair, permanent, based on political equality.” will the Kurds have a rotating President? will the Kurds have the right to protection from the Turks? Hypocrisy never goes away………not having occupation troops is ”stupid”? so Cyprus Mail your found out by the words of a Turk and so are they hence the lets have it in writing….and no i’am not a fan of our pres either.

    • Oh Come ON!

      No, Turkey is not likely to give the Kurds any of the things you mention. Probably because the Kurds are not the co-founders of the Republic of Turkey. More importantly, what have the Kurds got to do with Turkish Cypriots and Cyprus?

      • Victor Cominos

        The Kurds have a lot to do with it. Because they too are a minority community. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. As for the 1960 constitution is is a non event because it was deliberately drafted by the Turks and the British to fail and fail it did.

        • Oh Come ON!

          So, with the 1960 constitution being a non event, does that mean that the ROC does not exist and that Cyprus is still under British rule?

          • Victor Cominos

            Nobody in their right mind would impose conditions in a constitution that gave 18% of the population veto rights over the 82% unless there was a deliberate act to ensure that its failure would lead to the current situation. The British and the Turks deliberately designed the constitution to fail, so as a matter of speech, it in its original form is a non event and rightly so.
            The constitution with its changes is rightly valid. Every country has as right to make changes to unworkable constitution.

            • Oh Come ON!

              Prior to the constitution, 82%/18% bore little relevance, as 100% of the population of the island was ruled by a third party. On that basis, GCs and TCs were equal. One did not rule over the other, despite the numbers being what they were. The ROC would not have come in to existence had the TCs not signed up to it. And there was not a cat’s hope in hell of getting them to agree to go from being equal to GCs under British rule on one day to being ruled by GCs the next. The constitution, in it’s original format, ensured that this did not happen and, consequently, the ROC was founded – jointly!

          • Disruptive

            Well, guess who is controlling the highest peak in the country. Hint: not Cypriots.

      • Iron mike

        The Kurds make up a huge minority in Turkey Unfortunately it does not suit you to talk about the Kurds of Turkey Turkey is full of double standards and stink of hypocrisy and they know they are too powerful to be ignored.
        They will never leave Cyprus to be a true independent nation They want to be there controlling what happens This is the true picture of Turkish policy on Cyprus Turkey are the cockroaches that Cyprus will never get rid off

        • Oh Come ON!

          It does not suit me to talk about the Kurds because they are a different community in a different country with different issues which are unique to them and not shared by the Turkish Cypriots.

          • Gregos Winston

            An issue which is apparently mirrored to yours.

        • Gregos Winston

          20% of the total population of Turkey to be precise. Turks always avoid this fact.

      • Slomi

        well said.

    • Ambiguous

      We had a Kurdish president Ozal…head of our intelligence is Kurdish Fidan…Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition CHP is half Kurdish, a lot of out military leaders are Kurdish. Ismet Inonu, Ataturk’s right hand man and 2nd in command, who took over Turkey when Ataturk died was Kurdish. Not all Kurds are separatists.
      Not all Catalonians want to break away from Spain.

  • SOKRATIS

    The long-standing policy of the B.B.F, the” federation” and the president’s policy of appeasement , with the full support of A.K.E.L, as well as the recent wrecking of the talks, lead to the following conclusions:Firstly, the President’s bold proposals, which he was criticized for, and their rejection by the Turkish side, prove in practice that when giving to Ankara she keeps asking for more,because, A. She has no cost, B.Does not retreat, C.And that it was a myth that Ankara would eventually be conciliatory. Secondly, the B.B.F policy, based on the philosophy of appeasement, failed in practice.The President and A.K.E.L argued that it was the only way out, but they proved themselves naive because they believed that Turkey would retreat and show goodwill, and did not hear or read what she was always saying.The B.B.F federation had been won earlier for the Turks. Now, they simply wanted much more.
    Now, they should all take their “any solution” and put it, as our compatriot Sener Levent has often told them, where all of them very well know.
    In Cyprus, the people will have to rule in the name of our people. We will not be ruled and commanded by the Islamist Tayip Erdogan,in the name of Allah.And the ruling will undoubtedly be democratic and will concern all the lawful inhabitants of our country and not just the so-called “two” communities,as provided by the Apartheid construction of the Bi-Zonal Bi-communal Federation.This is food for thought.

  • Neroli

    Same old same old!!

  • Nameless

    Today Cavusoglu stated that the proposal of the Greek Cypriots for zero troops was “stupid”. Cyprus Mail cought lying

  • Bob

    The GAINS. Where is my property exchange and comp compensation mr Anastasiadis?

    • Barry White

      Mr. A and his own got yours decades ago, Bob.

  • gentlegiant161

    Refused to attend then relies on Pie Stealer Kotzias the well known Russian envoy to tell him his Version.
    President Nik took the leaders of the opposition parties with him, every single one opposing a settlement ..why?
    It must have been the Middle East version of the Mad Hatters Tea Party.
    El president- clearly raised every objection to the slightest gnats cock of a problem – if he was serious a lot of commentators doubted it.
    And so it has come to pass a vote to leave the Turkish Army on Cyprus…
    For another couple of decades
    What a victory

    • Muchacho

      It was a massive failure for sure but I believe that the Turks never wanted a BBF solution, definitely not with the UN parameters set.

      • Victor Cominos

        You are right, the Turks never wanted as reunification and Turkey would have done everything in her power to sabotage any possibility of it happening. Turkey has been conning the international community for the last 43 years.

  • TC-Nas

    Capitalize on Gains…. What gains. The situation is the same as it has been for the last 43 years and will be the same for another 43 years at least.

    When someone goes to a negotiation the idea is to… Well… Negotiate… The offer of flexibility was made and the GC’s and the Greeks didn’t want none of. it. That is essentially what happened.

    • Victor Cominos

      The whole deal was what is in it for the TC and Turkey. They are like vampires, the more you give them the more that they want. It is up to Turkey to lead by example by first starting the withdrawal of the troops and the illegal Anatolian Settlers. until that happens there is no sincerity from Turkey’s point of view so there is no deal the show goes on as before for another 43 years, does it really matter. In the long run reunification under Turkeys terms is not in the interest of the ROC. So to hell with the Turks.

    • Muchacho

      And the Turks negotiated? Who are you trying to kid?

  • Veritas

    Nothing will ever change. It’s the same blame game as usual. None of the parties are prepared to look at the problem in a more pragmatic way and show a will or understanding for the other side.
    Appalling, that we’re stuck in the same, old obsolete and immature attitude.

    • Frustrated

      Over the years, we’ve more or less felt the same when it comes to this intractable saga which nobody seems willing to address let alone solve.

      I find Tsipras’ comments nothing other than a bloody cheek. It was his country’s actions in the summer of 1974 which was the catalyst for where we’ve arrived at today. The concept of action and reaction doesn’t seem to compute in Hellenic heads. It’s rather like saying that bits of Germany which were prised off after World War II and given to Russia and Poland should be returned – despite the fact that it was Germany which set the ball rolling in the first place and lost.

      Both of us have been branded as heretics and pro-Turk on this forum and for the simple reason that we see things as they are and not through rose-tinted, ‘patriotic’ glasses. Well, so be it. The Hellenes and would-be Hellenes also LOST. Anastasiades threw a spanner in the works at that infamous last supper and demanded NO TROOPS. He would have known full well that that would end the proceedings.
      IF I were a Turk, I would say goodnight Vienna and break off for good. I for one wouldn’t blame them if they did and would be the first to say the following to the neanderthals on our side:

      “I told you so and you deserve all you’ve got.”

      • Gregos Winston

        zzzzZZZZZZZZZZ

      • Oh Come ON!

        Another eloquent, unbiased, honest comment. How refreshing and, more importantly, constructive would it be if everyone had an attitude like yours and Veritas’, to name but a few?! This national issue would be sorted out in a second. Clearly, Gregos Winston does not share my view!!

        • Neroli

          He’s obviously bored by the whole thing !

        • Muchacho

          Unbiased? He made assumptions on why the talks failed without considering other accounts!

      • MAT WIESER

        Being against the (stupid indeed) super patriots doesn’t mean having stockholm syndrome. It means being balanced, which you are obviously not. Especially your analogy with world war Germany is not only absurd but appalling.

        • Muchacho

          I agree completely. Frustrated pretends that he sees things honestly and fairly like some wise old man but he is as one-sided and petty as those that he accuses.

      • Muchacho

        And the fact that Turkey didn’t commit to abolition of guarantees and intervention rights? Or is that fact conveniently forgotten in your biased mind?

      • Gregos Winston

        Poor me, poor me, pour me another drink. Self pitty at its best.

      • Veritas

        I’ve a strong feeling that the majority of the commentators here aren’t older then 45-50 yrs. That will explain their sometimes aggressive and one sided view of the Cyprob. They’ve been brought up in the shade of the “Holy Truth”, without any personal experience of what happened in RoC before 15/07 1974.
        That was the period when the “foundation” was laid for the problem we face today. A period characterised by huge political mistakes, due to incompetent political leaders, guided by a superiority agenda towards our TC co-partners in Cyprus, “the survival of Cyprus Hellenism”.
        Most of the young commentators here have been subjected to our school curriculum, a masterpiece based on nationalism and Greek Orthodox values.
        It’s very difficult to enter into a discussion with someone, who never experinced how to question so called historical facts. That’s why our schools together with the political establishment, media and the Orthodox Church are the culprits of this tragic situation.
        Turkey, sadly, took advantage of our mistakes and fulfiiled their dream of getting a foothold on Cyprus.
        The final tragedy fulfilled.

