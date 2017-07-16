Tales from the Coffeeshop: When is a Greek not a Greek?

OUR ESTABLISHMENT got a lot of stick on social media last Sunday for expressing a heretical view about what had happened in Crans-Montana and not repeating the official line that the collapse of the conference was exclusively and 100 per cent the fault of Turkish intransigence.

Patroclos was accused of being an agent of Britain, the US, Turkey and other dark forces, for daring to argue that Prez Nik was not too keen on a deal and citing a host of facts that supported his case. Our establishment had predicted this before the conference, the actions and words of Nik suggesting that he had lost all interest in a deal. On June 18, ten days before Crans-Montana, our establishment had written the following:

“While in Thessaloniki Nik met Greece foreign minister Nikos Kotzias with whom, according to Tass news agency, he ‘discussed the different scenarios in view of the conference’. The only scenarios he would have discussed with Kotzias were escape scenarios. They intend to smuggle picks and shovels into the conference hall in order to dig an escape tunnel if their procedural objections do not yield the desired results.”

Patroclos is no clairvoyant nor did he seek a coffee-cup reader to tell him what would happen in Switzerland, but arrived at his conclusion by analysing the events and his prediction was correct even though Nik did not have to dig a tunnel to escape. In the end, he escaped thanks to Turkish intransigence, which was 100 per cent to blame for the fiasco, our prez having done everything he could to reach a deal.

THE LAST week has seen a return to the 2004 referendum period with the government and its supporters directing their fire at anyone who did not subscribe to its version of events.

Nik had a dig at them in his televised address, which was rather ironic considering in 2004 he was target of this type of fascism, being publicly pilloried and accused of talking like a Turk because he questioned the official propaganda about the satanic Annan plan.

This was the time he sent a letter reporting the Tassos government to the European Commission for its intimidation tactics and of using the state machinery to influence the outcome of the referendum. You would never have thought he would resort to the same fascistic methods, having once been a victim of the patriotic witchhunts.

Admittedly, this was 13 years ago and Nik has undergone a big metamorphosis since then, becoming a born-again rejectionist, Tassos the Second, but Akel chief Andros felt obliged to remind him about it, after being accused by the prez and his spokesmen of offering arguments to the Turks. The commies had questioned the official doctrine about the conference, saying that Nik did not go to Crans Montana to find a settlement but to engage in the blame game.

Andros said Nik should be ashamed of using these tactics and asked: “Should I consider that back then (in 2004 when he reported Tassos)) the only concern of Mr Anastasiades was to play the game of Turkey?”

THE CHILDISH practice of accusing anyone who questions the official line on the Cyprob as an agent of foreign interests is pathetic but remains as strong as ever. On social media, people who support a settlement are often attacked and terrorised by bash patriots, labelled Turks or agents of the US and Britain.

This never works the other way. For instance, when Nik was still in pro-settlement mode, he was being vilified by people, newspapers and web-sites that were vehemently opposed to a settlement and accused him of being lackey of the Yanks. Were these people agents of Russia, which opposes a settlement of the Cyprob and funds all the websites that wrote scathing articles against the peace talks? By this logic, the answer should be ‘yes’.

If the pro-settlement lot are paid agents of the US and Britain, the anti-settlement lot must be the paid agents of mother Russia. Of course, the latter are on the moral high because a mother always wants what is best for her child, even though over-protective mothers often cause untold harm to their kids.

IT IS NO coincidence that John Helmer, former Soviet spy in the US during the Carter presidency now working as a journalist promoting the Russian government’s policy objectives, attacking anyone who stands in its way, took a swipe at the Mail and Patroclos in his blog Dances with Bears for questioning Anastasiades’ stance.

In his report, under the headline ‘Cyprus and Greece prove Turkish death warrant promoted by the UN, the US and the British can be defeated,’ Helmer also attacks Eide for being a puppet of the Yanks and Turkish lobbyist and the British of using Patroclos to attack Anastasiades. Helmer is a liar, blackmailer and bully, paid to do mother Russia’s dirty work in the English language through his blog and the Russia Insider web-site.

For as long as Nik seemed to be working for a settlement he was dishing dirt on him and threatening to make more revelations. Once Nik turned rejectionist, Helmer must have been given instructions to stop writing anything bad about him. His last hatchet job on Nik was on January 25, 2017, after which the prez became a rejectionist. He did not write anything since then, until this week.

You can check out Helmer’s attacks on Nik by going to Russia-insider.com and doing a search for ‘Anastasiades’.

HOUSE president Demetris Syllouris took a more liberal fascist line towards the heretics who questioned the official propaganda about the talks. He said, illustrating his great wisdom and political sophistication:

“The collapse of Crans Montana came about because of the 100 per cent responsibility of Turkey, and this is not debatable, except if someone is not a Greek.” It is just as well most of the heretics have Cyprus passports, because Greece, on the advice of Syllouris, on its passport application form, will include the question, “who was to blame 100 per cent for the collapse of Crans Montana” to establish that someone is Greek.

In the same week he appointed himself arbiter of who is Greek, Syllouris also announced that deputies, including himself, should be paid more money by the taxpayer. It is true we are getting Syllouris’ unrivalled wisdom on the cheap, at 90 grand a year, and this is not debatable, except if someone is not a Greek.

BEFORE Crans Montana, the test of whether you were Greek was the type of milk you had in your frappe. A true Greek always had condensed milk in his frappe. Greek Cypriots, who had their frappe with 50 or 70 per cent fresh milk instead of a drop of condensed, were not considered true Greeks. To Syllouris’ credit, he has now come up with a more scientific method of establishing if someone is Greek.

IF YOU’VE got it flaunt it goes the well-known saying which has become a lifestyle choice for our prez’s daughters. Last weekend websites and Instagram were full of pictures of the super-flash 40th birthday party of Nik’s daughter Ino that had a Cuban theme.

All the beautiful, glamorous and wealthy of Kyproulla were at the high society bash of the year for which the food and drinks bill could have fed dozens of families on guaranteed minimum income for a year. That the celebration was held on the day of the collapse of the Cyprus conference was sheer coincidence. The bash must have taken months to organise.

Incidentally, Ino’s husband has become a fabulously wealthy man, selling ultra-expensive properties to foreigners seeking Cypriot passports. Being the son-in-law of the prez – whom he regularly accompanied on his trips abroad aimed at attracting investment – was very good for business. The least he could do was throw a lavish, no-expense-spared, with big show-off value, 40th birthday bash for the prez’s daughter.

ONE of the reasons Prez Nik insisted on the zero guarantees, zero troops that would lead to zero settlement was because he wanted Kyproulla to be a normal state. He had used the reference to a normal state made by the UN Secretary-General at the conference to add credibility to his position.

What normal state takes a lowly party spokesperson, with questionable abilities, and makes her director of the state’s Press and Information Office? Sophie Michaelides, who was appointed to the post a few months ago, was bottom of the short-list of nine candidate, but still got the job, thanks to the intervention of the presidential palace.

One of the applicants has already filed an appeal at the administrative court and the appointment is more than likely to be cancelled at some point. Ms Michaelides, meanwhile, in an attempt to win over staff organised a PIO souvla party 10 days ago – during working hours – as a ‘summer holidays farewell party.’

DOCTORS at the at the BoC Oncology Centre were taken a bit by surprise last week when they received a letter from the minister of health Giorgos Pamboridis, ordering them to sign a prescription for cannabis oil for a specific cancer patient.

He did not ask for medicinal cannabis, which is used to help counter the effects of chemotherapy, but potent cannabis oil with THC (the chemical compound responsible for the euphoric high which does not exist in the medicinal version).

In Kyproulla, influenced by posts on the Internet, some people are under the impression that cannabis oil cures cancer. Pamboridis of course should know better. But in a normal state like Kyproulla the health minister, who is a lawyer and knows nothing about medicine, feels he can write to a doctor and tell him what to prescribe to a patient.

It is also against the law to prescribe cannabis oil, because it does not have the approval of the health ministry’s services.

From what we hear, Pamboridis felt obliged to send the letter, because the health ministry was sued by the family of a cancer patient, for refusing to prescribe cannabis oil and lost the case. The judge, in his wisdom, had ruled that if the patient wanted cannabis oil he had to be given cannabis oil by the ministry.

SPEAKING of Judges, a delegation of Supreme Court judges visited Russia at the invitation of Russia’s Supreme Court. The Tass news agency reported, that the judges discussed the deepening of co-operation of the legal authorities of the two countries, which is not good news for Russians fleeing persecution of the Putin regime.

More importantly though, the two sides, according to the Cypriot Tass, “confirmed their dedication of the two countries to the principles the Council of Europe stands for, that is democracy, human rights and rule of law as well as the need to safeguard the independence of the judicial authority.” We have a lot to learn from Mother Russia about these principles.

DO NOT, on any account, forget that Turkey was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse of the Cyprus talks, because if you do you will cease being a Greek.

