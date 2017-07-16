Tales from the Coffeeshop: When is a Greek not a Greek?

House President Demetris Syllouris (left) has come up with a more scientific method of establishing if someone is Greek. Prez Nik must have passed the test after the events in ‘Crash-Montana’

OUR ESTABLISHMENT got a lot of stick on social media last Sunday for expressing a heretical view about what had happened in Crans-Montana and not repeating the official line that the collapse of the conference was exclusively and 100 per cent the fault of Turkish intransigence.

Patroclos was accused of being an agent of Britain, the US, Turkey and other dark forces, for daring to argue that Prez Nik was not too keen on a deal and citing a host of facts that supported his case. Our establishment had predicted this before the conference, the actions and words of Nik suggesting that he had lost all interest in a deal. On June 18, ten days before Crans-Montana, our establishment had written the following:

“While in Thessaloniki Nik met Greece foreign minister Nikos Kotzias with whom, according to Tass news agency, he ‘discussed the different scenarios in view of the conference’. The only scenarios he would have discussed with Kotzias were escape scenarios. They intend to smuggle picks and shovels into the conference hall in order to dig an escape tunnel if their procedural objections do not yield the desired results.”

Patroclos is no clairvoyant nor did he seek a coffee-cup reader to tell him what would happen in Switzerland, but arrived at his conclusion by analysing the events and his prediction was correct even though Nik did not have to dig a tunnel to escape. In the end, he escaped thanks to Turkish intransigence, which was 100 per cent to blame for the fiasco, our prez having done everything he could to reach a deal.

THE LAST week has seen a return to the 2004 referendum period with the government and its supporters directing their fire at anyone who did not subscribe to its version of events.

Nik had a dig at them in his televised address, which was rather ironic considering in 2004 he was target of this type of fascism, being publicly pilloried and accused of talking like a Turk because he questioned the official propaganda about the satanic Annan plan.

This was the time he sent a letter reporting the Tassos government to the European Commission for its intimidation tactics and of using the state machinery to influence the outcome of the referendum. You would never have thought he would resort to the same fascistic methods, having once been a victim of the patriotic witchhunts.

Admittedly, this was 13 years ago and Nik has undergone a big metamorphosis since then, becoming a born-again rejectionist, Tassos the Second, but Akel chief Andros felt obliged to remind him about it, after being accused by the prez and his spokesmen of offering arguments to the Turks. The commies had questioned the official doctrine about the conference, saying that Nik did not go to Crans Montana to find a settlement but to engage in the blame game.

Andros said Nik should be ashamed of using these tactics and asked: “Should I consider that back then (in 2004 when he reported Tassos)) the only concern of Mr Anastasiades was to play the game of Turkey?”

THE CHILDISH practice of accusing anyone who questions the official line on the Cyprob as an agent of foreign interests is pathetic but remains as strong as ever. On social media, people who support a settlement are often attacked and terrorised by bash patriots, labelled Turks or agents of the US and Britain.

This never works the other way. For instance, when Nik was still in pro-settlement mode, he was being vilified by people, newspapers and web-sites that were vehemently opposed to a settlement and accused him of being lackey of the Yanks. Were these people agents of Russia, which opposes a settlement of the Cyprob and funds all the websites that wrote scathing articles against the peace talks? By this logic, the answer should be ‘yes’.

If the pro-settlement lot are paid agents of the US and Britain, the anti-settlement lot must be the paid agents of mother Russia. Of course, the latter are on the moral high because a mother always wants what is best for her child, even though over-protective mothers often cause untold harm to their kids.

IT IS NO coincidence that John Helmer, former Soviet spy in the US during the Carter presidency now working as a journalist promoting the Russian government’s policy objectives, attacking anyone who stands in its way, took a swipe at the Mail and Patroclos in his blog Dances with Bears for questioning Anastasiades’ stance.

In his report, under the headline ‘Cyprus and Greece prove Turkish death warrant promoted by the UN, the US and the British can be defeated,’ Helmer also attacks Eide for being a puppet of the Yanks and Turkish lobbyist and the British of using Patroclos to attack Anastasiades. Helmer is a liar, blackmailer and bully, paid to do mother Russia’s dirty work in the English language through his blog and the Russia Insider web-site.

For as long as Nik seemed to be working for a settlement he was dishing dirt on him and threatening to make more revelations. Once Nik turned rejectionist, Helmer must have been given instructions to stop writing anything bad about him. His last hatchet job on Nik was on January 25, 2017, after which the prez became a rejectionist. He did not write anything since then, until this week.

You can check out Helmer’s attacks on Nik by going to Russia-insider.com and doing a search for ‘Anastasiades’.

HOUSE president Demetris Syllouris took a more liberal fascist line towards the heretics who questioned the official propaganda about the talks. He said, illustrating his great wisdom and political sophistication:

“The collapse of Crans Montana came about because of the 100 per cent responsibility of Turkey, and this is not debatable, except if someone is not a Greek.” It is just as well most of the heretics have Cyprus passports, because Greece, on the advice of Syllouris, on its passport application form, will include the question, “who was to blame 100 per cent for the collapse of Crans Montana” to establish that someone is Greek.

In the same week he appointed himself arbiter of who is Greek, Syllouris also announced that deputies, including himself, should be paid more money by the taxpayer. It is true we are getting Syllouris’ unrivalled wisdom on the cheap, at 90 grand a year, and this is not debatable, except if someone is not a Greek.

BEFORE Crans Montana, the test of whether you were Greek was the type of milk you had in your frappe. A true Greek always had condensed milk in his frappe. Greek Cypriots, who had their frappe with 50 or 70 per cent fresh milk instead of a drop of condensed, were not considered true Greeks. To Syllouris’ credit, he has now come up with a more scientific method of establishing if someone is Greek.
IF YOU’VE got it flaunt it goes the well-known saying which has become a lifestyle choice for our prez’s daughters. Last weekend websites and Instagram were full of pictures of the super-flash 40th birthday party of Nik’s daughter Ino that had a Cuban theme.

All the beautiful, glamorous and wealthy of Kyproulla were at the high society bash of the year for which the food and drinks bill could have fed dozens of families on guaranteed minimum income for a year. That the celebration was held on the day of the collapse of the Cyprus conference was sheer coincidence. The bash must have taken months to organise.

Incidentally, Ino’s husband has become a fabulously wealthy man, selling ultra-expensive properties to foreigners seeking Cypriot passports. Being the son-in-law of the prez – whom he regularly accompanied on his trips abroad aimed at attracting investment – was very good for business. The least he could do was throw a lavish, no-expense-spared, with big show-off value, 40th birthday bash for the prez’s daughter.

ONE of the reasons Prez Nik insisted on the zero guarantees, zero troops that would lead to zero settlement was because he wanted Kyproulla to be a normal state. He had used the reference to a normal state made by the UN Secretary-General at the conference to add credibility to his position.

What normal state takes a lowly party spokesperson, with questionable abilities, and makes her director of the state’s Press and Information Office? Sophie Michaelides, who was appointed to the post a few months ago, was bottom of the short-list of nine candidate, but still got the job, thanks to the intervention of the presidential palace.

One of the applicants has already filed an appeal at the administrative court and the appointment is more than likely to be cancelled at some point. Ms Michaelides, meanwhile, in an attempt to win over staff organised a PIO souvla party 10 days ago – during working hours – as a ‘summer holidays farewell party.’

DOCTORS at the at the BoC Oncology Centre were taken a bit by surprise last week when they received a letter from the minister of health Giorgos Pamboridis, ordering them to sign a prescription for cannabis oil for a specific cancer patient.

He did not ask for medicinal cannabis, which is used to help counter the effects of chemotherapy, but potent cannabis oil with THC (the chemical compound responsible for the euphoric high which does not exist in the medicinal version).

In Kyproulla, influenced by posts on the Internet, some people are under the impression that cannabis oil cures cancer. Pamboridis of course should know better. But in a normal state like Kyproulla the health minister, who is a lawyer and knows nothing about medicine, feels he can write to a doctor and tell him what to prescribe to a patient.

It is also against the law to prescribe cannabis oil, because it does not have the approval of the health ministry’s services.

From what we hear, Pamboridis felt obliged to send the letter, because the health ministry was sued by the family of a cancer patient, for refusing to prescribe cannabis oil and lost the case. The judge, in his wisdom, had ruled that if the patient wanted cannabis oil he had to be given cannabis oil by the ministry.

SPEAKING of Judges, a delegation of Supreme Court judges visited Russia at the invitation of Russia’s Supreme Court. The Tass news agency reported, that the judges discussed the deepening of co-operation of the legal authorities of the two countries, which is not good news for Russians fleeing persecution of the Putin regime.

More importantly though, the two sides, according to the Cypriot Tass, “confirmed their dedication of the two countries to the principles the Council of Europe stands for, that is democracy, human rights and rule of law as well as the need to safeguard the independence of the judicial authority.” We have a lot to learn from Mother Russia about these principles.

DO NOT, on any account, forget that Turkey was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse of the Cyprus talks, because if you do you will cease being a Greek.

 

  • Stanlio

    I don’t know what the author of this article is complaining about. If you routinely promote the policies of the Turkish occupier, or policies that reflect those of foreign powers, such as the US or UK, and if you routinely argue against the interests of Cyprus and Greece, then what do you expect to be called? The CM seems to be run by a tiny cabal with identical views and, therefore, it’s quite legitimate to ask how it is funded and who funds it. Indeed, when one of its columnists died this week he received high praise from the leader of the regime occupying Cyprus. If that doesn’t arouse suspicions in thinking people, then I don’t know what will.

  • guest bernard

    “DO NOT, on any account, forget that Turkey was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse of the Cyprus talks, because if you do you will cease being a Greek.”

    Until you can factor out both Turkey and Greece, the status quo for Cypriots will remain. Not another 40 plus years surely.

  • comments-on-mail

    Patty Patty Patty, there is nothing hidden behind those calling your “articles” biased pieces of low class crap-writing, other than their profoundly one sided content that meets the criteria of second class propaganda. No one in their right mind and with a pure desire for a viable solution wouldn’t support a plan that includes guarantees or troops (either Turkish or Greek guarantees or troops), simply because such a plan will officially separate the people of this island apart into ethnic protectorates, rather than unify them and it will perpetuate the de facto separation of Cypriots.

    The demand of the Southern Cypriots for the removal of the Greek and Turkish guarantees and troops, speaks volumes about who wants a solution that will indeed unify the island. The major concessions made by the Cypriots of the South on rotating presidency and representation quotas is again indicative of the willingness of the Southern Cypriots to treat the Northern Cypriots more than equally; In fact under such an arrangement, the Cypriots of the North will become elite citizens to whom the fundamental democratic rule of one man, one vote does not apply, as their vote will be heavily weighted in comparison with the Southern Cypriots; But hey the Southerns accepted it because they want a solution. The proposal of the Southerns for a European Task Force comprised by European troops (other than Greeks) that will ensure the stability of unified Cyprus for a phasing in period, is again indicative of their determination to ensure that the solution will be viable, stable and within a European context. it has become abundantly clear that Turkey will never accept a solution that renders Cyprus a unified country inhabited simply by Cypriots and only a biased person wouldn’t see that.

  • Neroli

    Wonderful Patroclos! Wait for the wannabe Greeks to comment!!

  • sanamina

    I am perplexed and amused by Patroclos obsession with John Helmer. Now it is downright abusive and defamatory. I have been reading helmer for 15 years and he is no stooge or agent of Kremlin. He is the only investigative journalist to expose deep and high corruption in Russia. No one comes even close. He was very close to Andreas Papandreou and has his view and opinion on Hellenic issues. He does not see the role of a medieval Sultanate of Turkey in alliance with Brits and Americans as a guarantor of anything and anyone. He does not believe Erdogan can be permitted to have any troops on sovereign Cyprus. He has routinely exposed corruption of Cypriot politicians. Patroclos is so rattled by criticism and responds by abuse toward a fellow journalist who does not agree with him. No wonder no one can find common ground with anyone in Cyprus. With such antagonism toward others with differing views, Greek Cypriots could divide what is left of their island even further.

    • Muffin the Mule

      They have and will

  • Disenchanted

    Brilliant today, Patroclos. This has been the story of Cyprus since the time of EOKA, anyone who disagrees with the bash patriots is a traitor and an agent of foreign powers or a communist and should be silenced. Meanwhile, the ruling elite enriches itself…

    You would do a great service to the prosettlement camp if you could get the ‘serious’ part of the CM to investigate who benefits from the EU pasport scheme introduced by Anastasiades’ government. If what you say is true, it’s nothing short of a massive scandal.

    • sanamina

      ” Helmer is a liar, blackmailer and bully, paid to do mother Russia’s dirty work in the English language through his blog and the Russia Insider web-site. ” Is Patroclos the victim here?

    • comments-on-mail

      In my view, the above article uses some valid points to substantiate an invalid one. I also think that using valid points in which people can see some true, can become a very effective mechanism in lowering their resistance. The above in conjunction with the one sided content of the specific article (which is a standard practise) makes me extremely cautious.

      • Disenchanted

        What is the invalid point?

        • comments-on-mail

          That the GC’s side is the one to blame for the dead end. A plan that includes either Turkish or Greek guarantees or troops, will officially separate us into ethnic protectorates, rather than unify us and it will perpetuate the de facto separation of Cypriots. This is a point that the author is constantly neglecting, as also the concessions made by the GCs so far. I have never seen a balanced approach by the author on the CyProb.

  • Mong Hlop

    pat you are overly defensive today…

  • xenonx

    Nothing new here, just business as usual in the RoC!

  • Dynosavros

    What you can not realize in CM is that we are in 2017. Many of the citizens now have their own opinion and reacting at your position and understanding about CB does not mean that they support someone else.When someone comment that you are representing the UK propaganda and agenda he means exactly what he says – He does not express any support to other politicians or others.He just notify you about his opinion about your news paper-Nothing more nothing less.

  • Frustrated

    A few years ago on British television there was a series which featured individuals whose ethnicity and heritage were examined and it threw up some interesting revelations which made for riveting viewing.

    With the relatively recent implementation of DNA profiling, it’s possible to determine every individual’s ancestry. In one of the programmes, I seem to recall that one of the curators of the site of the battle of Hastings believed that she was of ‘pure’ English stock and was shocked to discover that instead she was nothing of a sort and that she was of east European origin. During the rolling of the credits at the end of the programme, it was revealed that she was suing the BBC.

    In conclusion, people believe what they want to believe but the bottom line is that SAYING that you’re Greek, English, French or whatever doesn’t MAKE it so.

    • Slomi

      Rightly so.We all are human beings .It is enough for any sane person that he/she is a relative to all the human beings on this planet.

    • Neroli

      You can repeat that till your blue in the face, but some here will still insist they’re Greek even though they’re Cypriot 🇨🇾

  • Barry White

    What a brilliant medical breakthrough that must be brought to the attention of the Minister of Health to further promote the Sunny Isle as the global Health Hub that it is and vastly increase medical tourism.

    House President Syllouris’ ingenious discovery finally allows one to escape for a respite break from the sometimes wearying responsibilities and never ending and draining challenges of being a true Hellene in the Sunny Isle.

    Relief is at hand by simply declaring that the collapse and closure of the Cyprob negotiations at Crans Montana and indeed at any time was only 99% due to Turkish intransigence and trickery. For those feeling even more heavily weighed down and wearied by their unflagging loyalties, it may be permissable to venture that the Terrible Turk is only 98% responsible.

    As now being cast as “not true Greek”, those patients can throw off the mentally tiring responsibilities of bash thinking for whatever period desired. Some might describe it as as a mental health break and leave the heavy lifting to their former fellow true Greeks.

    The beauty of the House President’s medical breakthrough is it doesn’t require either surgical or pharmaceutical intervention. Indeed, the lapse in proper thinking can be reversed fully through a few speeches and expressions of true Greekness and the correct Cyprob line.

    If Syllouris doesn’t patent his discovery, someone else will do so and make a fortune from the Ministry of Health placing it on the approved proceedures list.

    As proof of the efficacy of the Syllouris solution none other than Prez Nik’s 360 degree transformation is required.
  • SOKRATIS

    Well, you are sarcastically using satire to discuss serious matters. Well here is a serious matter that is not sarcastic. Even elementary school children can give us examples of who is Greek but not a Greek . For example anyone who is working as commentator for the newspapers Alithia , Haravgi, Politis and yes Cyprus Mail. They all speak Greek(maybe) and have Greek names (maybe), but. hey they all have something in common. They hate anything linked to Greece and by extension to Greek culture. They are obsessed to the point of psychosis, I would say. Well, may be not because some of them are naturally inclined. This is food for thought. Not real food.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      I think one can identify as a cypriot only (no prefixes) and still like greek culture. But hey, what do I know. I’m not even an elementary school student.

    • Neroli

      Because they’re Cypriot🇨🇾 and proud of it!

      • Quasimodo

        Oh, right. And that -by definition- means despising everything Greek #seemslegit

  • Slomi

    Thank you Patroclos, you made my Sunday morning. I liked the whole article which covers so many facets of the corrupt system here, duly patronized by the highest ones.

    I specifically loved the line:”DO NOT, on any account, forget that Turkey was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse of the Cyprus talks, because if you do you will cease being a Greek” . Only Patroclos could come up with such a truth in such a direct manner.

    • almostbroke

      And there you have it in a nutshell ! ‘Wannabe ‘ Greeks and a Greek province , only problem is the Greeks ain’t having it !

      • Slomi

        After meeting many proud Austrians who love their own country and her sovereignty and do not call themselves Germans despite ,language, culture, religious sect similarity- and after meeting many Spanish who are proud of their own country instead of having pride in belonging to Portuguese culture originally – and after meeting people of Peru who are proud of their own country instead of loving Spanish or Portuguese culture and language which is similar as has same roots- one can see this one obsession as a unique one on this planet.May be unreal.May be some inferiority complex in many when a hesitation is admitting own roots on this very island ?

  • Giorgio

    The coffeeshop was supposed to be satire, unfortunately it is the voice of reason in an Island of Paranoia

    • Disenchanted

      Sadly it’s the only remaining voice of reason, unless AKEL get their act together soon and provide us with a credible pro-settlement candidate.

      • Quasimodo

        Seems the only candidate that’ll satisfy you lot is the one who makes an official proposal to Erdogan for Cyprus to become Turkey’s 82nd province.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Brilliant.

    • Slomi

      Indeed:)

