Akel MP Giorgos Loukaides was in a car accident on Tuesday morning in Larnaca while on air on Astra radio.

Followers of Astra radio heard the accident live on air, while Loukaides was speaking on his phone about the Cyprus issue. While Loukaides was speaking, a bang was heard, followed by the MP saying that he was just in an accident and that he is well.

Later on, Sigmalive reported that five cars were involved in the accident that occurred between Rizoelia and Livadia.