Customs confiscate cigarettes

Customs confiscated more than 16kg of tobacco and 500 packs of cigarette found in the luggage of passengers at Larnaca airport on Saturday in two separate incidents.

The tobacco was located in the luggage of a passenger who was due to depart for London on Saturday afternoon. Officers located and confiscated 16.45kg of tobacco that is believed to have been purchased from the north.

The passenger was arrested but was released after agreeing to pay €4,800 which includes the unpaid tax and a fine.

On the second occasion, customs officers confiscated 50 boxes containing 200 cigarettes each, found in the luggage of a couple that had arrived from Moscow on Friday evening. The cigarettes were duty free and the couple failed to declare them upon arrival.

Customs believe that the couple are members of a ring that brings cigarettes from Russia to Cyprus. The cigarettes the couple were carrying, customs said, were meant to be given to a third person living in Cyprus. The couple were allowed to go after paying the unpaid tax and a fine, totalling €2,000.