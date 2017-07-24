Parents of Charlie Gard end legal battle over treatment

Charlie Gard is cradled in the arms of his mother Connie as dad Chris Gard puts his arm around her

The parents of Charlie Gard have ended their legal battle to give the terminally ill British baby further treatment, a lawyer representing the parents said on Monday.

The lawyer told London’s High Court that time had “run out” for the child.

“For Charlie it is too late. The damage has been done,” Grant Armstrong said.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. His parents had sought to send him to the United States to undergo experimental therapy.

Britain’s courts, backed by the European Court of Human Rights, have refused permission, saying it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of helping the 11-month-old child.

US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have voiced support for Charlie.

  • Roof Tile

    Seems to me that the hospital were more concerned about their reputation than about the possibility of someone, somewhere helping the little lad. I feel that they dug their toes in unnecessarily deep. Sadly it has done the hospital reputation no good at all.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    A very sad affair – my own view is that if there are Doctors who are prepared to continue to provide care then the Child should have the opportunity to get it.

