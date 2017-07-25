Two elderly people rescued from apartment fire

The fire services rescued two elderly people from a burning apartment in Nicosia late on Monday.

The services were notified at 11.24pm that a fire was raging in an apartment on the first floor of a six-floor block of flats in Petraki Gialourou Street in Nicosia.

During a rescue operation two elderly people who were trapped in the apartment were taken out through a window and transported to a private clinic as a precaution.

The fire which was under control by 11.50pm started in the laundry room due to an electrical problem with the clothes dryer.

It caused extensive damage to the room but no other apartments were damaged. There was no need to evacuate people from other flats, the fire services said.