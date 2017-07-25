Young woman hit in freak road accident dies  

July 25th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

(Photo: CNA)

Twenty-two -year-old Stephania Chrysostomou who was in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia general hospital on Monday after being hit by a car as she got out of her vehicle to exchange information with another driver with whom she had just had an accident, died on Tuesday morning.

The incidents happened on the Troodos-Nicosia motorway at around 2am on Monday, as, according to police, a few minutes before being hit by the car, Chrysostomou was involved in an accident. When she and the other driver got out to exchange details, a 24-year-old who was driving by hit her, causing her serious injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to the general hospital in Nicosia, where she underwent surgery and was admitted to intensive care but later died.

  • Jack

    Tragic ! and its not a freak accident Cyprus Mail this is happening here nearly every day .

  • jobanana

    Very sad news. Condolences to the family.

