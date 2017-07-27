Local bands get the beer flowing

The Aphrodite Hills Resort in Kouklia, Paphos will be rocking as of tomorrow when the live rock festival will kick off.

As of this Friday, and every Friday until the end of August, the Beer Garden that is located in the village square of the resort will be serving up an array of international beers while local popular local bands provide the music.

Tomorrow the festive feel will be christened with the Zilla Project. If you like the blues then this event should go down a treat with a few beers. ‘Big Mo’ a.k.a Emmanuel Vourakis on vocals and electric guitars, Nikolas ‘Honeyman’ Melis on the keys, Loizos Pafitis on bass and Stefanos ‘PP’ Meletiou on the drums, will be setting the mood for the festival with their versions of well-known blues classics, as well as performances of their own songs.

The band, which is greatly influenced by all styles of American music, has one album to its name entitled This One’s For the President. This is not just a little band which plays for the fun of it, it is a band that has played all over the country, in major festivals, in small and big clubs and who have also broken into the UK music scene with a performance in London.

Next Friday, August 4, the band OnTour will be causing waves. The six-piece band from Nicosia came together in 2012 with the aim of turning the local rock scene upside down and bringing something new, something that was missing to music lovers all over the island. After a year of performing at home, the band took their show on the road and performed in four major cities in the UK.

The band sings with passion and plays with all the energy it has, while making our hair stand on end with their performance of ballads and our heads bang to the sound of more rocking sounds.

On August 11 things will become even more rock-y when the band Black Anis, from Nicosia, will perform their blend of blues and rock. The five-member band describe themselves as “a blend of southern blues-rock and 90s trip-hop,” though you probably have to hear them to understand exactly what that means.

The band has been performing together for almost two years now. The musicians play original compositions, as well as covering songs adjusted to their style.

On August 18 the three-piece band BluesWreck, also from Nicosia, will take to the stage. With Marios Danos on guitar and vocals, Nicholas Philippou on drums and Stephanos Demetriades on bass, the wonderful world of blues and rock is explored.

Each member of the band comes from a different musical background, and so each one brings a unique feel to the band. The trio has performed in gigs all over the island as well as in festivals in Europe and elsewhere.

Winding down to the end of the festival on August 25 will be the band The Gentlemen, which will give the final performance of the festival.

Live Rock Festival

Live performances by local bands every Friday. July 28 until August 25. Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 26-828000