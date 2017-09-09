Total-Eni drilling ‘disappointing’, minister to reveal next week

ENERGY minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis was briefed on initial findings from drilling by a consortium of France’s Total and Italy’s Eni in block 11 in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone on Friday and will in turn brief the House Commerce committee on Tuesday.

According to unnamed government sources cited by the Cyprus News Agency, energy ministry technocrats are evaluating the data supplied by the energy companies ahead of Lakkotrypis’ Tuesday briefing, which will be followed by public remarks.

A comprehensive assessment of the results, both by the government and the companies, will “take some time”, the sources added.

Meanwhile, local press reports on Saturday suggested that initial results were disappointing, since, despite hopes of a huge find due to the drilling spot’s proximity to Egypt’s giant Zohr gas field, less than 0.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas was found.

Although these conclusions are based on preliminary findings, the picture is not expected to change substantially.

Nonetheless, the finding that the geological structure of the reservoir is very similar to that of Zohr suggests that significant gas reserves exist in the region.

With drilling in at least four, and possibly five, other locations scheduled for 2018, hopes remain high that a substantial find is in the cards, the reports said.

  • Mist

    A classic case of counting your chickens before they hatch, a common fault with Cypriot developers. Together with TOF
    also an exponent of don’t care.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Oh dêar….

  • I’llbeback

    About 10 years ago a friend of mine met a oil/gas geologist ( or someone who claimed to be one) who said that the ROC’s gas/oil was being taken out of the ROC’s reserves by companies of a neighbouring country. It reminded me of the ” drainage” speech in the film ‘There will be Blood’. Anybody know is this is plausable?

  • Parthenon

    Damn. Does that mean Cyprus can’t buy any F16s now? What about drilling inside the Egyptian zone? Thats what the Turks would do.

    • HighTide

      Baiting again.

      • Parthenon

        Yes. You’re response is disappointing as usual. Tell me that I am a liar & how much Turkey has contributed to the advancement of civilization!

        • HighTide

          More baiting. The issue is Total. Go home.

        • Evergreen

          Civilization is an individual grooming transmitted into collectivism . Unfortunately no civilized country of TODAY can be called a civilized country /community because of following Greek past. It is a combination of many civilizations and best from all.

          However a very sad fact is that Cyprus though never ruled by the Greece except for a short span of time and still claiming to a Greek in pas, has not followed the past in the life of today.We don’t see any Aristotle today and we don’t meet any Archimedes in today life of Cyprus(they both also never visited Cyprus). Past is useless when it is not followed.
          Actually any pride in past is a sign of failure people of today.

          • HighTide

            Wasted on a racist.

            • Evergreen

              Oh:( what sad situation where people fight without weapons .

  • Jay Bee

    At this rate, we will be hard pushed to find enough gas to put into cans and sell to the ladies,to recharge their gas-powered hair straighteners…… that is, unless Lakkotalent has a cunning plan up his sleeve ??

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      We?
      Whose we?

      • HighTide

        Whose = windhose ?

  • Cydee

    “Oh dear, there’s nothing there…”
    Back to the drawing board chaps…

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Patience.

  • But they were relying on the cash, to replace the national insurance fund they have been looting…….

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      No they ain’t, troll.

  • Barry White

    That`s another $100 million plus interest to be paid by Cyprus to the oil companies from any gas ever produced. Expect that we will know soon who “stole the gas” since the election is around the corner.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    lets hope that Total/Eni and the others are willing to invest in more test-drillings, these are not for free and unless a change in gas/oilprices shows, i douibt thjat they will complete motre than the minimum.

    • HighTide

      Iran has signed a $4.8 billion deal with a consortium led by French oil company Total on Monday to develop its giant South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas field in the world.
      Why should they deal with chicken feed?

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        anything is interesting if the extraction cost is acceptable and it can be sold with a profit.

        however, smaller volumes and deep sea is a strong indication that the potential profits is minimal in Cyprus and very big in Iran.

        • HighTide

          It’s not only quantities. Iran has already a pipeline, Cyprus has pipe dreams.

  • Evergreen

    Sad to hear it!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      sure, erdogan too.

  • AnalogMind

    Good way to troll the TCs. Nothing found.

