September 19th, 2017 Cyprus, Our View 56 comments

Our View: We can’t keep fooling ourselves that talks will continue

President Anastasiades, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini in Crans-Montana.

“The scene clears”, declared the front page of Phileleftheros yesterday, explaining that the “meetings in New York will determine the next developments in the Cyprus problem”.

This speculation was based on the fact that “all the basic players in the Cyprus problem will be in New York this week and each one will visit the office of the UN Secretary-General”.

Although the meetings with the five will be brief, Antonio Guterres “will be waiting to hear from everyone specific ideas as to how the Cyprus peace procedure can proceed”, and “mainly how talks can resume”.

Newspapers and our politicians refuse to see reality, operating under the illusion that Crans-Montana was a minor setback and that the UN will waste more time trying to facilitate an agreement between unwilling partners.

When will we realise that Cyprus talks as we knew them – years of inconclusive negotiations – are over?

There is nothing left to discuss. Most issues are agreed, only the political decisions remain.

The issues of security, guarantees and troops – over which there are basic differences – cannot be settled at Cyprus talks because the presence of the guarantor powers is needed. What talks will resume?

The idea that Guterres has nothing else to do than deal with a problem, the solution for which no political will exists, verges on the absurd.

The UNSG has first-hand knowledge of the unbridgeable differences between the two sides, as he was present and personally involved in the talks that collapsed in Switzerland last July.

Why on earth would he want the resumption of aprocedure that is doomed to failure?

Some Greek Cypriots seem to think that the UN has a moral obligation to ensure the continuation of talks for the sake of talks.

Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Kotzias encouraged the nursing of illusions about the continuation of the process, saying on Sunday, after a brief meeting with Guterres that the document placed on the table in Crans-Montana by the UNSG, “constitutes a good basis for continuing our talks”.

He also claimed that the peace talks were open ended, disingenuously implying they could go on indefinitely, which is quite clearly not the case.

The talks are finished and the time has come to decide what we want.

Mustafa Akinci set out the two choices very clearly in a speech yesterday.

He said the Greek Cypriots needed to decide whether they wanted to share power with the Turkish Cypriots in conditions of political equality, or the division of the island into two distinct entities.

President Anastasiades appears to have made his choice, even though he would rather keep alive the myth about the resumption of the talks and continuation of the process.

  • costaskarseras

    The Cyprus problem should be an embarrassment for the international community and especially for the so-called guarantor Britain. Britain was the planner and ιnspiration behind the London-Zurich Agreements, which was nothing but a diabolical colonial tool of divide and rule and even used blackmail to implement them.

    Britain was full of glee, satisfaction and congratulating herself when her plan succeeded watching first the NATO-Greek junta coup taking place providing the stepping stone for the NATO-Turkish invasion. The invasion forced 200 000 innocent people from their homes because they were Greek Cypriots which is a mass punishment and ethnic cleansing. Britain is an accomplice and should also be held responsible helping and abetting the NATO-Turkish invasion and for allowing this war crime to continue.

    Who in his right mind would accept a guarantee from these proven to be anything but predators and the Cypriot people are their prey, even when our Turkish Cypriot compatriots are under the threat of annihilation as a community? Mr. Akinci said at a recent economic conference in Istanbul that Turkish Cypriots do not want to become Turkey’s 82nd district.

    The response was given quickly by the “Yeni Akit” newspaper, an avid supporter of AKP and with close ties to President Erdoğan. “Are you not ashamed. If it was not for Turkey, you would have died of hunger. ” “Ungrateful. Even your water comes from Turkey … If it was not for Turkey supporting you, in 3 days the Greek Cypriots would kill you indiscriminately. ” “Greek seeded”. What a pity we lost heroes for them. ” “There are many traitors in northern Cyprus.” “Cut their water”.

    It is obvious why Britain and Turkey work to divide our people as admitted by the Turkish Gen. Sabri Yirmibeşoğlu. He sais that Turks burned mosques to increase animosity toward Greeks in order to partition Cyprus. It appears to be a classic false flag operation by NATO’s secret organisation “Gladio”.

    The Cypriot should make every effort to address each other’s concerns and if guarantees are needed they should be provided by responsible bodies but not from those who only care for their interests.

  • antonis/ac

    Only a fool would want the Turks to be guarantors, maintain troops on the island and have intervention rights after what they have done in Cyprus in the summer of 1974 and they are currently doing in Turkey, murdering, raping and imprisoning their own people; and slaughtering, torturing and maltreating the Kurds, Christian and Jews.

    • HighTide

      copy & paste no. 995.

  • Louis

    Which worm wrote this article?

    • HighTide

      The editor of CM.

    • Frustrated

      A silkworm. Renowned for its beauty, hard work and enduring legacy with what it produces.

  • AnalogMind

    It is what it is.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Sound advise, but in the pre-election atmosphere of hypocrisy of fooling the electorate, who would listen?
    With Eide gone,…and UNSG having declared a “failed Conference” …and the Turkish side laughing at the Zero Troops proposal….who, with brains, can expect Talks?
    Let’s wait and see….will the Greek/GC mentality change in the next few months? I personally do not see it.

    • HighTide

      No.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Methinks we agree.

  • Dave The Impaler

    “Our View: We can’t keep fooling ourselves that talks will continue”
    The KFC was born an illegitimate child of Turkey, it has been that for 43 years, and it will more likely remain just that. This is what turks call “the draw”, this 40 year standstill. My opinion is that there is nothing more for the Greek Cypriots to lose and there is nothing more for the turks to gain. As for the TCs, I think they’re the biggest losers. Your independence is nothing more than dependence on turkey. For all your brave faces the coveted “recognition” remains elusive. You may brag about your prosperity as at the same time whine about the world’s lack of understanding of your miseries.
    The world looked the other way when you were created in 1974, and that was a good thing for you then. The world is still looking the other way, and this is a bad thing for for you now.

    • HighTide

      The ‘world’ does not give a hoot about Cyprus, north or south. While the TRNC keeps growing, the South gets nothing back. Bad losers.

      • Dave The Impaler

        You were half right. The world does not give a hoot about about the kfc. You can make demands until you are blue in the face but there will never be international recognition of a breakaway state in occupied Cyprus. For the Internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus (Full UN & EU member) on the underhand. It’s business as usual

        • HighTide

          Nobody gives a hoot either what you think. Just wait and see where future national interests of various sovereign countries lie. They will decide on recognition based on their national interests. You and nobody else can prevent that.

          • Dave The Impaler

            It’s not what I think, it’s a fact. No nation anywhere in the world recognises or is about to recognise the KFC, other than turkey of course. The kfc is not represented on any international forum or within any internationally recognised legal system. It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, it doesn’t matter which statistics you point to or cause you think is right, it’s not legitimate. The “HOOT” of the matter is that the only legitimate authority on the island is the Republic Of Cyprus.

            • HighTide

              Keep your illusions. Recognition was not seriously pursued while the UN kept on pushing for unification.
              With this coming to an end now, it’s a new ball game.
              Expect a few nasty surprises.

              • Dave The Impaler

                If I had a euro for every time someone made that statement since 1974 then i’d be a very wealthy man.

                • HighTide

                  Shows that you cannot grasp the new situation that has developed which has nothing to do with 1974 and thereafter. Brace yourself for future events that will not be in your favour.

                  • Dave The Impaler

                    I’m tempted to copy and paste my last post.
                    Look, unfortunately for you, the EU and especially the UN and the rest of the civilised worlds ability to recognize your illegitimate “ethnically cleansed, war crime” entity depends largely on the legal Cyprus Republic to approve it and that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

                    • HighTide

                      You are entirely mistaken. Recognition by other sovereign states does not require approval by the South, the EU or the UN. It’s the right of each independent country. All you need is some patience now. It’s going to happen. Stay tuned.

                    • Dave The Impaler

                      If that was the case then why has it not been done already, as promised by your leaders after every failed peace talks since 1963? Why haven’t any pro-turk countries such as Azerbaijan or Pakistan or even the UK recognized you as a state?
                      Actually these and many more questions are what you should be asking your own leadership.

                    • HighTide

                      You keep on repeating the same mantra instead of reading and understanding what’s posted. There was no TRNC to be recognized in 1963. Since you have a reading problem, here it is once more: ‘as long as the UN kept pushing for unification, the drive for recognition was never done in earnest’. This is now changing, regardless of your blindness for the new reality.

                    • Dave The Impaler

                      you right there was no kfc back in 63 but that didn’t stop Kutchuck from submitting Tax-im proposals dividing Cyprus to North and South as early as 1956. In 1983 you people declared UDI and in 2017 you are still turkeys unrecognized puppet state and you know what your kids will be having the same conversation in 20 years from now.I guarantee it.

                    • HighTide

                      Ignoring facts is your preferred way to sleep well. Good night!

                    • Dave The Impaler

                      On the contrary I live for facts, it’s the engineer in me.
                      Before you go off and have your good night, let me quote you something from H L Mencken, which I think should help. “The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable…”

                    • HighTide

                      Bravo! This describes your government perfectly:
                      “Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable…”

                    • Evergreen

                      True.

  • Les

    Cyprus is a beautiful place. Go to Cyprus – have a few meetings and then go to the beach (bring the family of course) for some R&R … aaahhh life is good. If this political problem was in Siberia – good luck trying to find anyone at the UN interested to travel there to help solve it.

  • Pc

    Many have declared the talks dead. No-one has provided a satisfactory answer as to what should happen next.

  • Mike

    ….Our View: We can’t keep fooling ourselves that talks will continue…. Oh yes we can and we will. How else can we justify 56 Politico’s and their hangers on, all the so called negotiators and their teams etc. They all need large salaries, expense accounts, foreign trips, health care and pensions. God if we don’t have a CyProb we will have a major rise in unemployment and at 60% of last salary we can’t afford it. We are expert at talking (and sometimes saying nothing) so lets stick to what we are good at, keep talking and keep all those in the lap of luxury they have quickly become accustomed to. What else can they do.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    ‘ the UN will waste more time trying to facilitate an agreement between unwilling partners.’

    On the other hand, since the Irak war, it’s not like the UN wont take on any official mandate, especially one that doesnt really hurt their credibility (given the parties positions going in, that is). It’s Cyprus, not Yugoslavia in the 90s.

  • HighTide

    While the talks are indeed dead, it is questionable that “all was agreed” except security and guarantees. There is no evidence of convergence on territory and property issues.

  • Jack Bauer

    Most Greek/Cypriots do not want to share power with a Turkish/Cypriot minority fully controlled by Turkey (militarily, politically and economically).
    It is preferable to have a Greek/Cypriot Republic, European and Christian in 60% of the Cyprus territory instead of an experimental federation, unjust and non-functional and most probably a vehicle in the hands of problematic, Islamic and expansionist Turkey.
    Common sense and a sense of self-protection. The T/Cs can have 37% of Cyprus let us visit northern Cyprus as we do now and things are much better for most Cypriots with this arrangement.
    We cannot risk everything for the sake of the return of 6% of the land and other compensation schemes.

    • oratis

      the Turkish Cypriots certainly cannot have 37% of Cyprus, they were only 18% of the population so they should have an amount nearer to that figure. anything above 20% is a bonus to them.
      yes I can agree on a negotiated partition and for the sake of a quick solution agree to let them have slightly above 20% but nowhere 37%.
      the Turkish Cypriots would be wise to accept such an offer and concentrate on building their own state which under such a scenario would be recognised..

      • HighTide

        I doubt very much that the South would agree on a velvet divorce based on any percentage. Its a mistake to make calculations on the basis of half a century old conditions. Time did not stand still, and the population grew to the critical mass an independent economy calls for.
        The status quo is unlikely to change for some time now, until recognition of the TRNC will gradually happen, one by one.

  • cyprus observer

    Good summary. No matter what is said, the Greek Cypriot side with its “zero troops” comment have ended the negotiation. A real pity as it did look that there was some way forward. Of course in time there would have been zero troops…..but the negotiation strategy was amateur.

    • gentlegiant161

      “Look this parrot Is dead,
      It is a deceased parrot!!
      ( Monty Python)

  • Evergreen

    A wastage of time!

  • Barry White

    ‘ Oh Yes We Can !!!’ There are still hundreds of millions of reasons why we can.

  • Frustrated

    It IS all over and Anastasiades has ensured that it is by stipulating “no troops” from day one of any potential agreement.

    The first priority of any nation is the defence of the realm. End of. To expect the Turkish Cypriots to strip away their defensive shield is ludicrous. Would Greece disband its military if demanded? Of course not.

    Well done, Mr. President. All by yourself you’ve guaranteed the existence of two states on the island and never the twain shall meet. EVER.

  • Steely Mike

    People of Islam and people of Christian Orthodoxy principally inhabit this island. However, genetically they are both the same. Nature has not caused the split, nurture has. Civil war is always brutal and as Cypriots can’t live together and refuse to live together now is the time to split the Island leaving the North outside Cyprus and outside the EU. Now, lets talk about Enosis. Is that what Cypriots really want? Turkish Cypriots have had a hard time. I understand why they want guarantees but offer a path forward so that in a short period of time all Turkish troops will disappear.

    • The True Cypriot

      60 years too late.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      What is the mission of the UN in Cyprus if not to keep the peace? The 43 years’ peace is not due to the Turkish stationed troops, its in fact the horror of a never to be forgotten Turkish lesson of barbarism. The Turkish generals permitting or rewarding their soldiers by hording girls in warehouses to be systematically rapped ending up pregnant is not conducive for G/C’s to ever trust that army or it’s commanders anywhere on Cypriot soil. For Turkey and T/C separatist’s, the talks ending in Zilch was and is a godsend, but for the G/C and the many silent by fear T/C’s, it’s a time bomb to be triggered by Turkey or her settlers to be the final nail uniting them with motherland. The next step is not a G/C surrender but for the EU to get of its fat bum and stop all trade with Turkey and penalties to apply to ANY EU citizen that crosses over to the pseudo TRNC until Turkey shocks the world by allowing civilize values seeing daylight as a first in Turkish history’.

      • HighTide

        It’s totally delusional to believe the EU would do such a thing in favour of an irrelevant small island that it had to rescue from bankruptcy. Try to inform yourself about geopolitical realities.

  • Veritas

    Mr Akinci has in one sentence clarified what’s on the table for us to consider. It’s the naked political reality. We have to decide and my choice is very clear.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Anastasiades ,politicians and above all else the media are now in full swing for the presidential elections February 2018.
    He(Anastasiades) has only one thing on his mind .To be re-elected.The Cypriot voter has to be fully ‘informed’ about the latest ‘efforts’ concerning the mythical CyProb.
    That is not so difficult to understand.All previous presidents of the RoC successfully mastered that art.
    Why not the present incumbent president?

  • John Henry

    The headline alone is proof enough that we can, and will, keep fooling ourselves! (although I included myself by stating “ourselves,” I’m not fooled, however I have no choice but to go down with the ship).

  • clergham

    All reminiscent of the bank deposit fiasco, where Anastasias refused to accept a percentage haircut across the board, and was then forced to having Laiki and BOC depositors losing all their deposits

    • HighTide

      It was Anastasiades who proposed the haircut across the board in the first place. It was altered by the EU in the process.

      • gentlegiant161

        No it was a Russian bank who decided with dire consequences of otherwise.
        The alternative to the haircut was the total collapse of banking and the bankruptcy of the ROC as a country.

        • HighTide

          It’s on record that Anastasiades initially agreed on a haircut across the board, later to be amended.

          • gentlegiant161

            True but who was complicit in allowing such a situation to get in such a state after tof had refused a loan from EU at a better rate than they took from the Russians?
            And he was warned off in no uncertain terms not to go near the Russian bank funds.

            • HighTide

              Ultimately, it’s always the head of state who makes decisions for which he carries the responsibility.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Talks have failed means GCs will not remove their pre-conditions thus settlement can not be achieved. This is the truth you are seeking.

  • kypselian

    since CM says that all issues have been agreed and there is no need for talks then why the Turks say that talks have failed? one of you is not telling the truth either CM or turks.

  • GSP

    Since the RoC insist the talks should not be influenced by Turkey, why is it considered OK to have the ‘Fat Controller’ mouthing off. Doesn’t his own country have any problems that need solving?

