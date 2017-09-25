Help offered to homeless Paphos man

The social welfare services said on Monday they will offer assistance to a homeless man spotted sleeping in a cave near an archaeological site in Kato Paphos.

Photos of the man sleeping on a mat on the ground in a cave, circulated all over social media over the weekend with calls for someone to offer him food.

The man was asked to leave on Monday morning by an official of the antiquities department as the cave is part of the Agia Solomoni complex – a small shrine and a number of stone tomb chambers with remnants of 12th century religious paintings – located in Kato Paphos.

Officials of the Paphos social welfare services who visited the man, said that they would provide him with “every possible assistance”.