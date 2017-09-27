Cyprus to celebrate Researchers’ Night

The Cyprus Research Promotion Foundation is organising on Friday for the eleventh consecutive year the event called `Researchers’ Night`, which also takes place simultaneously in over 300 cities across Europe and in neighbouring countries.

Dr Vassilis Tsakalos, Director General of the Research Promotion Foundation, told CNA that the event, which is supported by the European Commission, attracts the interest of thousands of people who wish to be informed about research and innovation and their contribution to modern society`s everyday living.

Researchers’ Night, which is organised under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades, will take place on Friday at the premises of the State Fair in Nicosia. The entrance is free.

The evening will include experiments, games, competitions, discussions, as well as theatrical and musical events.

The purpose of the event is to bring people of all ages closer to research, science and innovation and to highlight the research and innovation projects implemented by Cypriot universities, research centers and enterprises.

Asked about the research and innovation sector in Cyprus, Tsakalos told CNA that although Cyprus is ranked high in terms of the number and quality of its international scientific publications and in terms of attracting competitive funding from European research programs, it still ranks low in terms of resources invested annually for research.

Tsakalos said that what is needed is a significant increase in public and private investments for research and innovation, the creation of new enterprises based on innovation and high technology, as well as the promotion of a relevant legislation.

He also noted that during the Researchers’ Night, an award ceremony will take place in honour of Cypriot Professor and Nobel Prize winning economist Christoforos Pissarides.

More details on the event are found under www.research.org.cy.

Founded in 1996, the Research Promotion Foundation was established at the initiative of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, to promote the development of scientific and technological research in Cyprus due to the fundamental importance of research in contemporary societies.