Monthly training allowance for young lawyers

Unemployed law-school graduates will receive a monthly €650 handout from the state during their training, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou announced on Wednesday.

Speaking after a cabinet session, Emilianidou said the scheme is aimed at young law graduates up to 29 years of age, who are without employment so that they can complete their mandatory training.

The scheme can be co-funded by the European Social fund, she added, and includes compensation for their practical training – €650 per month – plus social insurance contributions and employer’s insurance.

Emilianidou said similar schemes will follow for civil engineers and every other profession where training is a legal prerequisite.

Every year, she added, around 450 people graduate from law school.

The scheme will be officially launched on Thursday, Emilianidou said, and will be operated by the Cyprus bar association, with law graduates who started their one-year training on September 1 in scope.

The scheme will run until 2020.