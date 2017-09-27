Rampant PSG rout sorry Bayern 3-0

The big-spending Parisians were in great form

Paris St Germain tore apart Bayen Munich to win 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday as the French club’s expensively-assembled attack made another devastating statement of their potency.

Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar found the net, with Kylian Mbappe also making his mark with two assists, to put PSG top of Group B with a maximum six points.

Bayern, who started with defender Mats Hummels and wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the bench, lacked pace up front and were overwhelmed at the back despite a good spell in the middle of the first half.

The German champions are level on three points with Celtic, who beat pointless Anderlecht 3-0 away.

