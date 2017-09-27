Upcoming festival a tribute to rock

If you were born to be wild, then here’s a festival that’s going to rock you like a hurricane! Actually, even those who were born only slightly obstreperous might well enjoy this week-long event. Because if there’s one musical genre that appeals to all, it’s classic rock…

Headlining in Protaras from October 5 to 10, Cyprus Rocks is billed as “an open-air rock fest of epic proportions; an amazing, professional and unique festival.” Six days, four venues, eight concerts, and over ten of Britain’s top tribute bands are what make this a one-of-a-kind event; something, says organiser Mario Ramjhun, that’s never been done before in this country. “There might be the odd gig here, with one act, but to have so many top tribute bands descending on the island at one time is pretty incredible!”

For those who may not be au fait with the term ‘tribute’, what we’re looking at here is bands who base themselves – and their music – on world-renowned acts. So you’re going to get, for example, a group who not only look like Fleetwood Mac, but also play all their songs and, with any luck, act and sound exactly like the real thing. And for most of the audience, this is as close to the real bands as they’re going to get – especially when many of the acts involved have long since disbanded. I mean, let’s face it, we’re not going to get Led Zeppelin appearing at GSP anytime soon, but Letz Zep – the hottest LZ tribute band in the world – are a pretty good consolation prize!

Along with other cunningly named tribute bands (Sack Sabbath, Fleetwood Bac, and Who’s Next, to name just three), Letz Zep are set to rock the eastern Mediterranean this October. But, for most of the acts, this is far from their first performance in the region. Because while this may be the first iteration of Cyprus Rocks, the festival has actually been running for over a decade. In Rhodes.

“The Rock Festival event has going since 2005,” Mario reveals. “It was extremely successful from the get-go, and has grown organically over the years, hitting more than 2,000 audience members over the last couple of festivals. Originally, the festival was based in Lindos, starting with specific venues which would host our acts. And then, over time, it became such a big thing that all the other bars and restaurants jumped on the bandwagon, and we ended up with what was sort of a rock week enjoyed by absolutely everyone in the town! Rock as a genre really transcends nationality, and appeals to all,” Mario adds. “Some of the biggest rock bands in the world have their largest fan base in countries where English isn’t actually the native tongue. I think there’s an emotional connection with rock that goes above and beyond language.”

For this year’s event, the majority of the travelling audience will hail from the UK, but bookings are also flooding in from Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Russia for what is, in effect, the ultimate rock holiday. “Year after year, we get people from all over Europe signing up to travel abroad and enjoy a week of pure rock,” Mario explains. “It’s sort of a rock family community – people who go on holiday with each other every year, and look forward to this for months!” So, with all these rockers descending on Protaras, how do local audiences fit into the picture?

“This is actually one of the reasons we moved to Cyprus,” Mario explains. “Not only were we looking for a new destination, a new challenge, but we’re also very into the idea of involving local community in the festival, and there’s a real all-year-round atmosphere to Protaras. Even in the off season you’ve got loads of people who live and work in the area, which is something we saw when we came to the island last winter to gauge the potential. It was clear from the outset that Protaras was just the location we were looking for: you’ve got an audience of both locals and expats with a real passion for classic rock, and the venues and infrastructure to support this type of undertaking. Plus, it’s a real chance for our visiting audience to experience a new culture, and meet new people who share their passion for rock.”

Including and integrating local audiences is a clearly a big part of the festival ethos. “While Cypriot audiences will get a spectacular rock show with some of the best tribute bands around, and a chance to mingle with like-minded people, it’s also great for local businesses,” Mario expounds. The Ayia Triada beach venue, Aeyialos, Blue Spice, and Koursaros Rock Bar will all be benefiting from hosting events throughout the week, while hotels such as Crystal Springs and Golden Coast will see their off-season sales soar. And that’s without all the restaurants and bars which will be enjoying increased custom, along with the local sound, lighting, security and production companies which have been hired for the event, Mario reveals.

“We’ve had an amazing amount of support from the local community, there’s a real excitement and enthusiasm about the event. We’ve got people from all walks of life here offering help and advice; both the municipality and the authorities have been incredibly helpful, and there’s a huge amount of interest from both the expats and the locals… This is all 60s and 70s classics, nothing too heavy, and our travelling audiences tend to be a mix of 50-something professionals and younger rock enthusiasts, so it’s a perfect fit for the area. We’re really looking forward to this as the start of something great…”

Classic rock from world-class tribute bands, the opportunity to meet a whole load of like-minded Europeans, and an off-season boost to the local economy… “Cyprus Rocks is going to be a real party for both islanders and tourists; memorable, quality music in an idyllic spot,” Mario concludes. “A festival which we hope is only the first of many more!” And if he’s right, then we truly ain’t seen nothing yet!

Cyprus Rocks

At a variety of locations in Protaras from October 5 to 10. For more information on the schedule and bookings, visit https://www.cyprusrocks.co.uk/ Tickets range from €20 to €40 and are available through the website, on the door, and from the Daxi offices in Protaras, and Savino Rock Bar in Larnaca. For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Friday and Saturday Main Stage shows, visit www.cyprusrocks.co.uk/prizedraw, enter the code CYPRUSMAIL, and fill in the form. Winners will be notified by email or text at 18:00 on Monday, October 2