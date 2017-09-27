Wasteful Liverpool held to 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Liverpool wasted a string of chances and needed a first-half equaliser from Philippe Coutinho to secure a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool fell behind when goalkeeper Loris Karius was slow to react to a curling free kick from 25 metres by Spartak’s Fernando, which sailed into the net in the 23nd minute.

Juergen Klopp’s side were back on level terms, however, eight minutes later when Sadio Mane, returning after a three-match domestic suspension, combined brilliantly with Coutinho, before the Brazilian fired the ball above Spartak goalkeeper Artem Rebrov.

With draws in their first two Champions League fixtures, Liverpool and Spartak have two points, behind Group E leaders Sevilla, who beat Maribor 3-0.

