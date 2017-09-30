Arson destroys two cars, damages houses

September 30th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Arson destroys two cars, damages houses

Two cars worth €18,000 were completely destroyed and houses were damaged in a fire early on Saturday at Livadia, Larnaca, which police said was set deliberately.

According to a police report, around 2am Saturday the fire service was notified of two cars burning outside a house in Livadia.

Men from the Oroklini fire station and police department, as well as Larnaca CID rushed to the scene.

The fire destroyed both cars, worth €18,000, and caused the house extensive damage.

An adjacent house was also damaged, as was a wooden pergola and scaffolding set up around a house under construction.

The house and one of the destroyed cars are not insured.

Initial investigation led police to the conclusion that the fire was the result of arson.

Police and the fire service continue to investigate the case.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • SuzieQ

    The police and fire service “continue to investigate” these cases, but a positive result rarely seems to be published.

  • Evergreen

    Horrific.

    • SuzieQ

      Yes it is and one day someone will be killed or badly injured, I fear.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close