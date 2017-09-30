Arson destroys two cars, damages houses

Two cars worth €18,000 were completely destroyed and houses were damaged in a fire early on Saturday at Livadia, Larnaca, which police said was set deliberately.

According to a police report, around 2am Saturday the fire service was notified of two cars burning outside a house in Livadia.

Men from the Oroklini fire station and police department, as well as Larnaca CID rushed to the scene.

The fire destroyed both cars, worth €18,000, and caused the house extensive damage.

An adjacent house was also damaged, as was a wooden pergola and scaffolding set up around a house under construction.

The house and one of the destroyed cars are not insured.

Initial investigation led police to the conclusion that the fire was the result of arson.

Police and the fire service continue to investigate the case.