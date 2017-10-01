I am a resident of Peyia and, recently, had a relative to stay for a short holiday. We decided one day to visit Paphos as I had been proudly explaining that it was the Joint European Capital of Culture for 2017. Imagine my dismay when, on arriving at the car park below the market, I found that the area was similar to a construction site still and that familiar shops were closed off for re-building, the general area giving a very poor image of Paphos.

This year was supposed to be the capital of culture year and here we are, the season nearly at an end, still living in a building site. This refurbishment should have been completed at least six months prior to the start.

Then, last night, I took my relative to the living hell that is Paphos Airport for her return journey, absolute shambles, it took one hour to check in one hold bag and a further hour to access departures through security, all the time in vast hordes of disgruntled passengers some of whom were voicing the opinion that they wouldn’t travel to Paphos again because they were treated so badly by the airport, there didn’t seem to be any organisation or interest in any, what is happening to Paphos. It will be, possibly, the best season ever but we are sending holidaymakers away with a very poor impression of our city.

Michael F. Roberts, Paphos