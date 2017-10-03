Government to report Turkey to UN for assimilating the north

October 3rd, 2017 Cyprus 12 comments

The government will report Turkey to the United Nations for actions aimed at assimilating the northern occupied part of the island, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides told parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking before the House foreign affairs committee, Kasoulides said a document has been prepared and distributed to the heads of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions to be conveyed to the governments of the countries they serve in.

Cyprus’ permanent representative at the UN will submit the document, which will be distributed to all member states.

The document lists actions undertaken by Turkey, which showed there was a process of assimilation underway.

The foreign minister said one was the transportation of water from the mainland to the north.

Kasoulides said the water was not enough for the north and suggested the whole undertaking smacked of corruption.

The companies that undertook the project appeared to have connections to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and were given a monopoly to charge prices that were perhaps higher than before.

There were also plans to do the same with the electricity, the minister told MPs.

The document also included data showing a rise in the number of Turkish settlers through citizenships and strengthening of the Muslim element. There were 300 mosques in operation in the north, 320 religious officials, and religious schools.

Kasoulides said there appeared to be an effort to introduce an Islamic form of education in a community that is clearly secular.

None of the political parties were Islamic, not even the far-right ones, he said.

The document also detailed recent arrests in the north of people suspected to belong to the Gulen movement, led by Turkish preacher Fethullah Gülen, considered by Turkey to be a terrorist organisation.

Earlier this year, Yigit Bulut, an adviser to Erdogan, suggested the northern part of Cyprus was a province of Turkey, sparking outrage among Turkish Cypriots.

A former journalist, Bulut has made headlines in the past for his outrageous claims, including one in 2013 that foreign powers were plotting Erdogan’s murder through telekinesis.

Bulut had said that the international unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was an overseas province of Turkey.

“It currently has a president, a prime minister, a parliament, and Turkey ends up footing the bill,” he said.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s spokesman Baris Burcu said at the time the claim that “the TRNC is an overseas province of Turkey” hurt Turkish Cypriots and cannot be accepted.

  • Parthenon

    Unfortunately in North Nicosia today you see many women dressed in Burkhas or wearing veils. Indeed Turkey is forcing Saudi Islam on the TCs. In evil Turkey women who wear western clothes are routinely attacked & beaten up by Islamic mobs.
    The TCs have a stark choice in the next few months, accept GC liberal majority rule or become Saudi Islamists with Turkey.

    • Sonar

      Keep posting mate, you doing wonders with your untruths, your kind are the prime reason this island is a mess

  • Gold51

    TCs alone should come to the table in the south. Sort out thier differences and unit. Demand Turkey leaves the island immediately.
    Even whats left of the indiginous TCs can see now they have been taken for a ride since before 1974. Turkey wanted partition before 1960 and all TCs know it.
    Time to unit and remove the real threat so Cypriots can prosper.
    The real problem is. Will Turkey leave, even if TCs wanted them to go.

    • Sonar

      Far to late the North has changed, as much as the south has changed, 43 years of separation has taken its toll , the two sides have nothing in common, they have evolved in different direction. At one time majority of Turkish Cypriot could speak Greek that’s Cypriot Greek, and some Greek Cypriots could speak Turkish, Cypriot Turkish that is, but not any more

  • Parthenon

    ROC must make a formal complaint to NATO about its evil rogue member Turkey. ROC should also ban all militaries from NATO countries from setting foot on ROC soil. No Naval ships from NATO countries should be allowed to dock. Let them go to evil Mersin instead.
    Oh..um..yeah…but this ban should not include Greece because Greece fully supports the territorial integrity of the ROC!!!

    • Sonar

      You don’t like NATO, but you like Greece NATO,

      • Parthenon

        Its called a Paradox. Greek word.

  • Sonar

    To late , did they think the North would as stand still. The politicians talk, talk, talk some more , but the people moved on build a better life for themselves and children, the Cypriot Turk has married main land Turk , the language has change the Cypriot dialect is changing, and don’t forget Cypriots are coming back to a degree from the UK, Australia, English is the second language of the North, if you look closely the same scenario is playing in the south.

    • Parthenon

      Yes your moving towards Sharia law…congratulations.

  • The True Cypriot

    Big deal.

    The UN will file the complaint where it belongs – in the bin.

    • Iron mike

      Its very sad that the northern part of Cyprus is no more than a part of Turkey Unfortunately the GC bear some responsibility for this If a deal was struck the. Influence of. Turkey would be lessened but not completely extinguished ,

      • The True Cypriot

        Exactly – I fully agree

