New environmental awards launched

Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou announced on Thursday the launch of two new awards for companies and local government aimed at encouraging more initiatives for sustainable development and environment protection.

The awards – one for organisations and businesses and the other for municipalities and communities – have been launched by the Cyprus Center for Environmental Research and Education (CY.C.E.R.E.) of the Limassol Bishopric and are supported by the commissioner’s office and other organisations.

“There two new environmental institutions are expected to strengthen the initiatives of both organisations/ businesses and municipalities/communities for the protection of the environment and for sustainable development and will lead to an improvement in citizens’ quality of life,” an official announcement said.

The first award will be for businesses and organisations that adopt, develop and implement practices and policies that are friendly to the environment. Each round will have three winners – Golden, Silver or Bronze Protectors of the Environment.

The other award – the Green City/Green Community award – will reward local governments that have adopted and developed environmentally friendly policies and practices “that contribute to sustainable growth, improvement of their citizens’ quality of life and the protection of the environment”. The winning municipalities and communities will be awarded a Green Flag.

Interested parties may apply for the competitions as of today.

For more information: http://www.kykpee.org/EnvAwards and http://www.kykpee.org/GreenCityCY