Taxi drivers fined

The licensing authority has fined 83 taxi drivers close to €11,000 in the first eight months of the year for various offences including cheating, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the authority, the most frequent offences concerned failure to use a meter, cheating, improper behaviour towards transport department inspectors and passengers, and parking at non-designated areas, including bus stops.

One driver had his licence revoked for failure to use a meter and not wearing decent attire.

Cheating passengers fetched drivers fines ranging between €50 and €300 while failure to use a meter cost them between €50 and 400.

One even had their licence suspended for a month.

Drivers who did not behave properly to customers and inspectors were fined between €50 and €400.

Illegal parking was punished with fines between €50 and 250 while one got their licence suspended.

Thirteen drivers were fined €,250 after they failed to appear before the authority for their disciplinary process.