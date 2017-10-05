Taxi drivers fined

October 5th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Taxi drivers fined

The licensing authority has fined 83 taxi drivers close to €11,000 in the first eight months of the year for various offences including cheating, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the authority, the most frequent offences concerned failure to use a meter, cheating, improper behaviour towards transport department inspectors and passengers, and parking at non-designated areas, including bus stops.

One driver had his licence revoked for failure to use a meter and not wearing decent attire.

Cheating passengers fetched drivers fines ranging between €50 and €300 while failure to use a meter cost them between €50 and 400.

One even had their licence suspended for a month.

Drivers who did not behave properly to customers and inspectors were fined between €50 and €400.

Illegal parking was punished with fines between €50 and 250 while one got their licence suspended.

Thirteen drivers were fined €,250 after they failed to appear before the authority for their disciplinary process.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Jack

    In Agia NApa there is not one taxi that uses the meter not one !!!!!

  • LMS

    Why so few? I don’t know any taxi driver that uses a meter. I’m sure some do but they must be part of the negligible minority.

    • Dannes

      True ! I haven’t seen one using the meter either….you have to bargain at start for a lump amount, or they just pop out one at destination, which might be a bad surprise, so I prefer to stick to setting the amount at start….meter? what a joke!
      Too bad there is no Uber in Cyprus….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close