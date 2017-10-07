Cyprus has become a humanitarian services hub, Defence Minister says

The Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) has promoted Cyprus in its capacity as a humanitarian services and stability hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, Defence Minister Christophoros Fokaides said.

The minister addressed on Friday evening an event in honour of the services rendered by the members of search and rescue teams at the JRCC premises in Larnaca.

JRCC, he said, “is now recognised both in Cyprus and abroad having rendered invaluable services in the effort to rescue human lives but also having promoted Cyprus as a humanitarian services hub and a cooperation and stability hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“The initiatives undertaken in recent years have made Cyprus known even beyond European boundaries and have allowed the JRCC to gain recognition and to undertake training activities for neighbouring and European countries in a field in which it has distinguished itself and has established standards which other countries either follow or wish to follow,” he said.

Fokaides also said that in the context of Defence Ministers Councils where the necessity of political and military cooperation to deal with modern security challenges is discussed “Cyprus can be proud that it has already achieved a great deal and it can be an example for other countries.”

JRCC’s Commander, Captain Kostas Fytiris said that in the last five years the vision to establish Cyprus as the most organised hub of humanitarian operations support in the Eastern Mediterranean has become a reality.

“Today, we reap the benefits of a titanic and ceaseless effort,” Fytiris said.