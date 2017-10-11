Archangelos Michael Church project completed

Conservation works to the Archangelos Michael Church in Turkish occupied Lefkoniko have been completed.

On the October 12, a project completion ceremony of consolidation and conservation works will take place, the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have announced.

The event is open to the public.

Archangelos Michael Church was included as a conservation project among the very first priorities of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage in 2009 together with Arnavut Mosque in Limassol in recognition of the importance of both monuments.

Conservation works to Archangelos Michael Church are fully funded by the European Union within the overall 11.6 million Euro Cultural Heritage Programme that the European Commission is implementing through UNDP in Cyprus.

Total cost of works was approximately €430,000.

