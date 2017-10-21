Disy rubberstamps Anastasiades’ candidacy

Ruling Disy’s Supreme Council on Saturday ratified the party’s support for President Nicos Anastasiades’ bid for re-election in the presidential election of January 2018.

In a celebratory atmosphere, the president welcomed the support of the party he led for 16 years before winning the 2013 presidential election.

In his address to the body, Disy leader Averof Neophytou argued that Anastasiades took over a country in ruins and managed to introduce stability, gradually ushering in a strong recovery.

“This is not the time for experiments,” he told the crowd.

“It is once more the time of responsibility toward Cyprus. We must continue – and we will.”

[More later]