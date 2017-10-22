Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says would travel to North Korea – NYT

October 22nd, 2017 Americas, Asia, World 5 comments

Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he would be willing to travel to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration to help diffuse rising tensions, The New York Times reported on its website on Sunday.

“I would go, yes,” Carter, 93, told the Times when he was asked in an interview at his ranch house in Plains, Georgia whether it was time for another diplomatic mission and whether he would do so for President Trump.

Carter, a Democrat who was president from 1977 to 1981, said he had spoken to Trump’s National Security Adviser Lt.-Gen. H. R. McMaster, who is a friend, but so far has gotten a negative response.

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” the Times quoted Carter as saying.

Told that some in Washington were made nervous by Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s war of words, Carter said “I’m afraid, too, of a situation.”

“They want to save their regime. And we greatly overestimate China’s influence on North Korea. Particularly to Kim,” who, Carter added, has “never, so far as I know, been to China.”

“And they have no relationship. Kim Jong-il did go to China and was very close to them.”

Describing the North Korean leader as “unpredictable,” Carter worried that if Kim thinks Trump will act against him, he could do something pre-emptive, the Times reported.

“I think he’s now got advanced nuclear weaponry that can destroy the Korean Peninsula and Japan, and some of our outlying territories in the Pacific, maybe even our mainland,” Carter said.

In the mid 1990s, Carter traveled to Pyongyang over the objections of President Bill Clinton, the Times report said, and struck a deal with Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader.

  • Alex

    Carter is a failed politician, why should we listen to someone with his useless track record on foreign affairs? Next…….

    • Evergreen

      For you everyone is a failure except your dog . How to trust your sanity !

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Given Alex’s view of a successful politician is Trump I wouldn’t take his ideas about failed politicians too seriously. I wonder what that poor dog ever did in a former life to end up with Alex.

    • Jenny Bahtimy

      President Carter Brokered the Peace agreement between Egypt and Israel,

      it still holds until today. Greatest humanitarian ever and you call him useless? at 91 he still works for the betterment of the people all over the world.

  • Evergreen

    This is called a sophisticated diplomacy. Where is this orange-haired guy ?

