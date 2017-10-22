A stain on Larnaca tourism

October 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

A stain on Larnaca tourism

We are part-time residents in Cyprus and discovered an unbearable situation this morning.

Please find some photos from a giant working platform which was placed at Larnaca bay in front of the hotels Golden Bay/Sandy Beach and Lordos and moreover, in front of CTO-beach! The visual spoils everything.

Questions:

Why does the government allow such action?

What is the opinion of the CTO?

Who guarantees that the beaches in and around Larnaca will not be spoiled with oil and other things from the platform?

In our opinion this is a big scandal for Cyprus tourism. If the platform will not be removed we shall inform the international press about the circumstances under which tourists are treated in Cyprus during their holidays!

 

 

Manfred Gager, Larnaca

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close