A stain on Larnaca tourism

We are part-time residents in Cyprus and discovered an unbearable situation this morning.

Please find some photos from a giant working platform which was placed at Larnaca bay in front of the hotels Golden Bay/Sandy Beach and Lordos and moreover, in front of CTO-beach! The visual spoils everything.

Questions:

Why does the government allow such action?

What is the opinion of the CTO?

Who guarantees that the beaches in and around Larnaca will not be spoiled with oil and other things from the platform?

In our opinion this is a big scandal for Cyprus tourism. If the platform will not be removed we shall inform the international press about the circumstances under which tourists are treated in Cyprus during their holidays!

Manfred Gager, Larnaca