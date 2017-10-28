Cobalt says it has carried 740,000 passengers

CYPRUS-based Cobalt Air announced that it has carried 740,000 passengers in the first 16 months of its operation.

The air carrier’s ground operations manager, Nikos Petrou, said at an event organised by the company in Larnaca, that the airline sells around 2,500 tickets per day.

Cobalt has a six-aircraft fleet and flies to 17 destinations, Petrou said.

“Based on the company’s business plan, direct flights will begin soon to distant destinations such as China, the Middle East, India, the US and Africa,” he said.

Cobalt, Petrou said, managed within less than a year to become an example of safety and quality by receiving the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

He added that the company has a well-trained staff of 252 people, “that offers high-quality passenger services to the public”.

The aim of Cobalt, he said, is to contribute to making the country a regional air hub “supporting the economy of Cyprus and the Cypriot traveller”.