Police need a stronger road presence in Pyla area

Cyprus currently holds a worse than average road safety record in the European Union one of the reasons is poor enforcement.

You say you want to save lives and educate drivers, its time something was done about the Pyla Larnaca road. Aside from the very poor maintenance of the roads, which in itself causes danger, please read below.

We write to bring to the attention of the authorities responsible for the laws in Cyprus, a very dangerous thing that has been taking place for most of this year and getting worse since last year 2016.

The road to Pyla, from Junction 59 of the Larnaca to Ayia Napa highway to Pyla village is very, very dangerous!! The speed limit is set at 50km. NO ONE drives at that speed.

The speed of most drivers is far in excess of that, we would estimate sometimes over 100km by some in a built-up area with dangerous overtaking especially near the bridge over the highway, where the road is quite wide but has only two lanes.

Drivers are very impatient, always in a rush to get somewhere, usually while on a mobile phone. Another dangerous practice.

People are using the road as a race track making it unsafe for other users and pedestrians. Someone is going to get hurt or indeed killed if the police do not stop this practice.

There has been NO police presence for most of the year on that road. People speed knowing they will not be caught.

The taxis from the ‘TRNC’ going to and from the airport via the Pyla crossing many times a day, speed up and down the road. No one is there to prevent it. They don’t care either to respect your laws. Time to make them take notice.

My wife and I and our friends, are hoping, by taking the time to write to you all, someone will take up this case and do something to slow drivers down and stop drivers using mobile phones while driving. We are guests in your country but abide by your laws. Cypriots we find, have NO respect for the law at all, they can do anything they like and no one cares.

If you really want to make a difference in the driving standards in Cyprus, saving many, many lives, enforcement needs to be stronger and police need to be seen.

A Creswell, Pyla