Cyprus and Israel hold joint military exercises

Cyprus and Israel are holding joint military exercises which began on Sunday and will last until December 7, within the framework of the annual programme of the two countries` military cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the exercises are taking place within the Nicosia FIR. They will also cover a large part of the Republic of Cyprus land area.

Ground and airborne units and personnel of the Cypriot and Israeli armed forces are participating in the exercises, with the code-names “IASON”, “NIKOKLIS-DAVID” and “ONISILOS-GEDEON”.