Cyprus and Israel hold joint military exercises

December 3rd, 2017 Cyprus 111 comments

File photo of national guardsmen during an exercise

Cyprus and Israel are holding joint military exercises which began on Sunday and will last until December 7, within the framework of the annual programme of the two countries` military cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the exercises are taking place within the Nicosia FIR. They will also cover a large part of the Republic of Cyprus land area.

Ground and airborne units and personnel of the Cypriot and Israeli armed forces are participating in the exercises, with the code-names “IASON”, “NIKOKLIS-DAVID” and “ONISILOS-GEDEON”.

  • Vegchef

    Just had a lot of noisy fighter jets fly over my house frightening my dogs – and me!

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    An observation.
    Arab league 22 members total land area is 13,333,296 km2.
    Israels land area is 20,770 km2.
    Therefore one can argue that 0.155% of Arab land is occupied or under dispute. The issue is that all the events in the past 80 years between Arabs and Jews (real Jews or not I wont argue) is over 0.155% of total Arab land.
    Turkey occupies 36.2% of Cyprus.
    How many Cypriots here would be blowing themselves up for 0.155% of Cyprus being occupied ?

  • TheBlueHornett

    Peace and Goodwill to All then. Happy Christmas.

  • Gismo

    Blimey! Reading some of the comments here you realise that ‘anti-semitism’ is only just below the surface. Lighten up, people!

    • CK

      “Helen4Yemen” is an Islamofascist troll who spouts antisemitic/anti-Israel crap on literally every site featuring a story where Israel is mentioned and that implements the Disqus platform. Cyprus/Israel military exercises are too much for the people who want the world’s only Jewish state wiped off the earth–and just as likely, every last Jew dead.

  • Helen4Yemen

    ISRAELITE or land-eating TERMITES?

    https://i.imgur.COM/tm14gRp.jpg

    • Michael

      How’s Yemen? Shut up and go and rescue them from their own stupid brother countries.

    • Leonidas48

      Disgusting comment from a disgusting troll.

  • Helen4Yemen

    HE COMPLETE DIARIES OF THEODOR HERZL – Vol- 4

    HERZL WAS AFTER CYPRUS

    October 22, 1902 – London, in the afternoon

    Today I am to have the appointment with the great Joe.

    October 23 , 1902 London

    Talked yesterday with the famous master of England, Joe Chamberlain. One hour. I expounded everything I had intended to bring up, and he was a good listener. Unfortunately my voice trembled at first, which greatly annoyed me while I was speaking. After a few minutes, however, things improved and I talked calmly and incisively, to the extent that my rough-and-ready English permits it.

    Addressing myself to Joe Chamberlain’s motionless mask, I presented the whole Jewish question as I understand it and wish to solve it. My relations with Turkey, etc.

    I am in negotiation with the Sultan,” I said. ‘‘But you know what Turkish negotiations are. If you want to buy a carpet, first you must drink half a dozen cups of coffee and smoke a hundred cigarettes ; then you discuss family stories, and from time to tint you speak again a few words about the carpet. Now I have time to negotiate, but my people has not. They are starving in the pale I must bring them an immediate help.” Etc.

    At the “carpet” story the mask laughed.

    Then I came to speak about the territory which I wanted from England. Cyprus, El Arish, and the Sinai Peninsula.

    He began by saying that he could speak only about Cyprus. The rest was not his concern but that of the Foreign Office. But as to Cyprus, this was how matters stood: Greeks and Moslems lived there, and he could not crowd them out for the sake of new immigrants. Rather, it was his duty to stand by them. Now if the Greeks – perhaps with the support of Greece and Russia – were to resist Jewish immigration, there would be real difficulties. Personally, he had nothing against the Jews; on the contrary. And if by chance he were to have a drop of Jewish blood in his veins, he would be proud of it. But voila, he didn’t have a drop. However, he was prepared to help if he could; he liked the Zionist idea, etc.

    In fact, if I could show him a spot in the English possessions where there were no white people as yet, we could talk about that.

    In Cyprus there would be a trades-union problem, like the one here in the East End, which would arise from the influx of foreign workmen.

    • Helen4Yemen

      “In fact, if I could show him a spot in the English possessions where there were no white people as yet , we could talk about that.”
      ________________

      You see, the white world did not want Jews coming to where they lived and Herzl was assuring Joe Chamberlain that the land he was looking to colonize had to be belong to non-whites only.

      • Leonidas48

        What bold propaganda lies you are spreading

        • Helen4Yemen

          I beg you pardon, I forgot to cite the source, did I not?

          It is:

          Theodor Herzl Complete Diaries, Vol 4, page 1360

  • #jesuisahmet

    I love Cyprus,birthplace of the Ancient Greek goddess of love!

    • Αφροδίτη

      I love Cyprus too my dear friend Ahmet

  • Monica

    We are used to this infrequent ‘din’ …..
    but it must be very disconcerting for any tourists, or part-time residents, who are unaware of the ‘boys playing with their toys’.

  • Paranam Kid

    Is this a joke, or what? What is the objective of this exercise?
    Will Israel protect Cyprus in case Turkey attacks?
    Will Cyprus protect the ziofascist “country” in case it is attacked by X? Can’t think of who X could be.

    But I guess it makes Anastasiades look good in the eyes of the electorate, or so he hopes. The fact that his army is exercising with a Nazi-like “country” does not seem to bother him.

    • NadavKatz

      It is not a joke. It is rather “or what”.

    • oratis

      its all about training, training together and learning new tricks from a more advanced army is beneficial to us and training in new territories is beneficial to both armies.
      a few years ago there was a similar exercise with the French army.

      • Paranam Kid

        I doubt there is any military benefit for the ziofascist “country”, though there probably are other, hidden benefits that will amount, as usual, to screwing the other party, which is the ziofascist “country’s” way.

        The Cypriot army will benefit, like it would have benefitted if it could have trained with Nazi-Germany’s army, which was also technologically advance at the time.

        • ROC

          and what Turkey is better? give me a break

        • Leonidas48

          Paranoia Kid is back again

    • ROC

      Its called co-operation between two countries building up together, I suspect your a jealous git that shows how Turkey is being singled out.

    • Michael

      Please share where your from?. Bet you either a stupid arab or a white fool. In any event israel has always prevailed in every war and Wil continue to do so. Why? 400 nuclear bombs that’s why.

      • Paranam Kid

        1. Your beloved ziofascist “counry”, that stinking, murderous, Nazi-like racist swamp, was whipped in its last war against Hezbollah in 2006. It was such a disaster that that little dung pile of ziofascist craphole begged for a peace accord.
        2. Its nuclear bombs, no matter how many it will have, are completely useless because any use of them will result in radioactive fall-out on that ziofascist cancerous cesspool.

        Go back to your cave, you brainless troglodyte.

        • Michael

          The only scumb is yourself and the losing arabs time and time again. Israel will unleash he’ll on Lebanon this time around. Last time they were begging for a ceasefire.

          • Paranam Kid

            It will receive a downpour of rockets that will overwhelm its Iron Dome system, and the whole of that craphole will be set in flames. Can your Führer get away with that inside that stinking swamp? I doubt it.

  • Gold51

    Good for Cyprus.

  • Evergreen

    Which professional military Cyprus has? Never heard about recruitment of cadets for career to a military.who are they?

    • ROC

      Do you think ROC has single shot carbine rifes as they did in 74? you seem to forget how Turkey soiled their pants when the ss300 were going to deployed in little old ROC, and they threaten to blow them up, that dont sound like a big shot country that is not afriad of a small little Island. you lot make me laff,

      • Sam

        Shut up;

    • Lev

      CM published an article earlier this year “Army invites second wave of professional soldiers”

      • Evergreen

        It seems there are NO professionals at the level of cadets with a career future.

  • Roof Tile

    I hope they are not teaching the NG to suppress and oppress minorities like they do back home!

    • SuzieQ

      And I hope they keep away from Mandria beach this time. Their noisy tanks frightened my dog!

      • AnalogMind

        Buy a cat; they r much more quiet.

        • SuzieQ

          Thanks for your concern but I already have a puss as well.

          • AnalogMind

            Sell the dog then.

          • oratis

            a rather naïve comment coming from you, I already gathered you had one of them from your feminine screen name.

          • oratis

            I was only joking with you in my previous comment to you, I hope you don’t take it the wrong way, I just couldn’t help myself.

            • SuzieQ

              No, I have a very open perception to comments and never take things to heart!

    • NadavKatz

      Back at home they live in a liberal-democracy in which all citizens are equal before the law, this includes black and white, women and men, religious and secular, Arabs and Jews, poor and rich, young and old, tall people and short people. Why do you have problems with liberal-democracy?

      • AnalogMind

        What this heavy roof tile is saying Nadav is: Would you mind if we offer Israel 37% of Cyprus and all you have to do is go there and claim it? 🙂

        • NadavKatz

          I am sorry, I do not understand your post.

          • AnalogMind

            Don’t worry. An inside joke.

            • NadavKatz

              Well, I am not an insider, I guess.

              • Helen4Yemen

                Eskimos = 0% Middle East ancestry.

                Ashkenazi = 0% Middle East ancestry.

                The Eskimos too can claim Palestine, right?

                What is the difference? 0% = 0%, right?

                • oratis

                  you don’t half talk a lot of rubbish.

                  • Helen4Yemen

                    THIS IS RUBBISH TALK!

                    Mileikowsky (Natanyahu) faking ancestry to Palestine

                    1) I’m speaking to you from the land walked by Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. I’m speaking to you from the land once ruled by King David and King Solomon
                    2) A hundred years ago, the Balfour Declaration helped pave the way for the reestablishment of an independent state for the Jewish people in our ancestral homeland, Natanyahu
                    3) And we re-established our sovereign state in our ancestral homeland, the Land of Israel.
                    4) But let me first say that the connection between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel has lasted for more than 3,500 years. Judea and Samaria, the places where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, David and Solomon, and Isaiah and Jeremiah lived, are not alien to us. This is the land of our forefathers.
                    5) I feel deeply honored and privileged to stand here before you today representing the citizens of the state of Israel. We are an ancient people. We date back nearly 4,000 years to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. We have journeyed through time. We’ve overcome the greatest of adversities.
                    6) In Israel, we walk the same paths tread by our patriarchs Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
                    7) It’s not easy, because I recognize that in a genuine peace we will be required to give up parts of the ancestral Jewish homeland
                    8) Now this is not easy for me. It’s not easy because I recognize that in a genuine peace we will be required to give up parts of the ancestral Jewish homeland,
                    9) The attacks against us began in the 1920s, 20 years before the Holocaust. And the undeniable historical fact is that the Jewish people and the Land of Israel go back over 3,500 years — when Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, forefathers of all Jews; David and Solomon, ancient Israel’s two greatest kings; and Isaiah and Jeremiah, two of the Jewish religion’s greatest spiritual prophets, all lived in what was then Judea and Samaria, which today is called the West Bank.
                    10) The connection of the Jewish People to the Land has been in existence for more than 3,500 years. Judea and Samaria, the places where our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacobwalked, our forefathers David, Solomon, Isaiah and Jeremiah – this is not a foreign land, this is the land of our forefathers. (Applause)
                    11) The right of the Jewish people to a state in the Land of Israel does not derive from the catastrophes that have plagued our people. True, for 2,000 years the Jewish people suffered expulsions, pogroms, blood libels, and massacres which culminated in a Holocaust – a suffering which has no parallel in human history.
                    12) The right to establish our sovereign state here, in the Land of Israel, arises from one simple fact: Eretz Israel is the birthplace of the Jewish People.
                    13) These are part of the ancestral land of the Jewish people, the Land of Israel.
                    14) This is the inheritance of our ancestors. This is our land.
                    15) We are here to stay forever. There will be no more uprooting of settlements in the Land of Israel. This is the inheritance of our ancestors. This is our land.
                    16) We are talking about, in fact, areas that are part of the ancestral Jewish homeland. Judea – that’s where the word Jew comes from, that’s where we have been for thousands of years. The same thing applies to Samaria. These are areas that are very, very precious to us from an historical and national point of view.

                    • oratis

                      those quotes you gave me by Mileikowsky are good quotes by him and he is telling the truth., I agree with him.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      Why? Mileikowsky is a born liar. How else would get to be prime minister over a government of psychopathic thugs like Avigdor Liebermann, Ayelet Shaked, Naphthalene Bennet, and Tzipi Hotovely?

                  • Helen4Yemen

                    Dershowitz = 0% Middle East ancestry

                    Kushner = 0% Middle East ancestry

                    Yes or no?

                    https://i.imgur.COM/LYoAcwR.png

                    • oratis

                      Kushner is supposedly Jewish who in turn originated from the middle east therefore is of Middle eastern ancestry.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      His DNA report says 99.9% European, right?

                      Why is the Middle East left totally blank for Kushner?

                      https://i.imgur.COM/LYoAcwR.png

                    • oratis

                      I’m not an expert in how DNA is classed therefore cannot answer your question.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      You are saying DNA is complex because
                      the Ashkenzi got 0% Middle Eastern, right?

                      Let’s try this Italian’s DNA:

                      a) How much his Italian DNA?
                      b) How much is his Balkan DNA?
                      c) How much is his Middle Eastern DNA?
                      d) How much is his Ashkenazi DNA?

                      See, easy!

                      http://i62.tinypic.COM/nxw9br.jpg

                      See how the Italian has 6.7% Middle East DNA?
                      The Ashkenazi always has 0% Middle Eastern!

                    • oratis

                      fine, out of curiosity I will research what you have told me but not tonight because its late.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      While you are at it, research this link that has over 100 DNA results for Italians and they have significant levels of Middle East ancestry vs. ZERO % for the Ashkenazi.

                      https://disqus.COM/home/discussion/channel-semite/italian_greek_types_of_dna/

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      Good for you. After a few days you might begin to be able to tell what makes sense and what doesn’t. You might also look for a connection between the Oral Tradition, the Pharisees, the Babylonian Talmud, and whether at any time in its history was Judaism a proselying religion competing with Christianity.

                    • oratis

                      I’ll have a look at that but as an Orthodox Christian I can tell you that I’ve never heard any priest or Archbishop say that the modern day Jews are not the descendants of the ancient Jews, in fact according to Orthodox Christianity it is prophesized that the Jews would return to their original land something which has happened.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      Where do you think Yiddish comes from. It’s grammatical structure is Slavic, but it borrowed words heavily from other languages. What happened to Hebrew? It wasn’t the Ashkenazi native language. Yiddish was…. from eastern Europe.

                    • oratis

                      so you and Helen are trying to say that the modern day Israelis are not the same Jews that existed in the area called Israel 2000 years ago?

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      Why would they be? They would need only one Bully of a king to make them all Jews.

                    • oratis

                      whatabout the Sephardic Jews from Spain, according to you are they also impostors?

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      It’s not according to me that they’re originally Berbers.

                    • oratis

                      so what happened to the original Jews that left after the temple was destroyed by the Romans? and why would some other group of people suddenly adopt the Jewish religion? it doesn’t make sense especially since according to you not only the Ashekenaziz adopted it but also the Berbers.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      Why doesn’t it make sense? Because you haven’t done any of your homework, yet want to pick a fight?

                    • oratis

                      its the first time I’ve heard of this argument that the modern day Jews are not the same as the ancient Jews so I wasn’t aware that I had to do any homework about it.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      That just shows how little homework you’ve done, virtually none.

                      You might also look up Flavius Josephus.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      Is it only the white Jew who came from Palestine – or also black Jews?

                      https://i.imgur.COM/RyfF2k8.png

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      Do you think this name-changing Khazar is from the Middle East?

                      https://i.imgur.COM/3BcKiYs.png

                    • Really?

                      Oratis, they are wasting your time with lies. I disproved all this nonsense they are spewing on another thread. They are liars, that is all.

                    • Really?

                      These are rubbish lies peddled by Palestinians, Oratis. The Jews did not disappear from history only to convert to another gene pool and come back as fake Jews. Even Helen knows that this is an outrageous lie, but she will push it regardless. I tried to send you a link but the post “awaits approval”.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      What is the source of your information? To begin with, there is no and there never was a group of people who had a “Jewish” DNA called “Sephardic” in Spain. They were simply Spanish people with Iberian DNA who practiced Judaism as the Yemeni Jews are Yemeni in origin who practice Judaism. The link below is from ancestry dot com and it has 26 genetic regions and there is no “Sephardic” DNA group.

                      https://i.imgur.COM/7LZVxqq.png

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      The Berbers (converts to Judaism several hundred years earlier) were conquered by the Muslims and entered Spain with them, joining other converts. Later large numbers of Ashkenazi fleeing Christian persecution joined them. So the Spanish Jew, or Sephardim, were quite mongrelized by the time the Reconquista drove them out.

                      Actually, Judaism owes much of it survival to Muslim sanctuary.

                      Rebuttal for Zionist trolls claiming that Muslims treated Jews badly

                      http://www.thejc.COM/comment-and-debate/comment/68082/so-what-did-muslims-do-jews

                      Jewish Rabbi How Islam and Muslims treated Jews and the real threat to world peace

                      https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=SaknxhVyEMY

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      What about the indigenous Jews of Spain before the arrival of the Berber’s? The point that I always try to make is that the Spanish or Yemeni or German or Iraqi or Ethiopian Jews did not come from elsewhere but were at home in their places of origin when Judaism came to them – the same way Islam and Christianity traveled around the world. I am not sure how large was the Berber Jewish number compared to the native Jews of Spain.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      I have no idea what the relative numbers were between local Spanish converts and the Berbers coming in with the Muslim conquest. Since the Berbers were a whole tribe with their queen converted, I also assumed that their number were much larger. But that may not be true.

                      Another thing that makes any firm estimates impossible, is that over five hundred years there were inconsistent numbers of Ashkenazi and other converts escaping Christian persecution in Spain over five centuries.

                      Sephardi DNA seems only to be an arbitrary assignment to a mixture that might have been largely Ashkenazi, Berber, and local all together, meaning it has no meaning.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      My aim is to make people understand that what they call “the diaspora” was a total myth. Here is a great book to read on the matter, “The invention of the Jewish People”, by Shomo Sand.

                      http://www.rafapal.COM/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/Shlomo-Sand-The-Invention-of-the-Jewish-People-2009.pdf

                    • Leonidas48

                      Your aim is anti-Israel Propaganda, abusing CM.

                    • TecumsehUnfaced

                      How can the truth of Zionist-Talmudists be other than anti-horror and anti-Israel?

                      Please tell us about the utter evil of Plan Dalet.

                    • Helen4Yemen

                      There are no “Sephardic Jews” genetically speaking. The Jews of Spain were of the same DNA as the Christians are just like the Yemeni Jew is of the same DNA as the rest of Yemenis.

                    • Really?

                      Liar.

                • Really?

                  Well now you are lyng aren’t you, because you yourself posted a link on Ashkenazi a dna which disproved your nonsense above. LIAR.

          • TecumsehUnfaced

            Do you understand this additional conduct by the utterly evil ZioNazis?

            Israeli Settlement Pollutes Palestinian Olive Groves With Sewage Water
            [email protected] December 4, 2017

            https://israelpalestinenews.ORG/israeli-settlement-pollutes-palestinian-olive-groves-sewage-water/

      • TecumsehUnfaced

        “liberal-democracy in which all citizens are equal before the law”?

        You already know that is a blatant propagandist lie. Shame on you, as if you had any left.

        • NadavKatz

          I am so sorry that you spew statement loaded with hatred while you clearly have little or no idea of the reality of the State of Israel. Incidentally, have you ever stepped a foot on Israeli soil….??

          • TecumsehUnfaced

            It’s not my fault that you are so utterly sick that you interpret truth as hate, hate like you evil ZioNazis have for other human beings, which leads you Talmudist people haters to do horrible stuff like this.

            The Butchery Begins: Deir Yasin

            The process was one of sustained slaughter as village after village was wiped out. The killing was intended to cause people to flee for their lives.

            The commander of the Haganah, Zvi Ankori, described what happened: “I saw cut off genitalia and women’s crushed stomachs … It was direct murder.” [52]

            Menachem Begin gloated over the impact throughout Palestine of the Nazi-like operations he commanded at Deir Yasin. Lehi and IZL Commandos stormed the village of Deir Yasin on April 9, 1948, slaughtering 254 men, women and children.

            A legend of terror spread amongst Arabs who were seized with panic at the mention of our Irgun soldiers. It was worth half a dozen battalions to the forces of Israel. Arabs throughout the country … were seized with limitless panic and started to flee for their lives. This mass flight soon developed into a maddened, uncontrollable stampede. Of the 800,000 Arabs who lived on the present territory of the state of Israel, only some 165,000 are still there. The political and economic significance of this development can hardly be overestimated. [53]

            The implementation of this program was carried out in part by Menachem Begin and in part by his future successor as Prime Minister, Yitzhak Shamir, as military commanders of the Irgun and the Lohamei Herut Israel (Lehi), i.e., Fighters for the Freedom of Israel. Inhabitants were force marched in blood-soaked clothing through the streets of Jerusalem to jeering on-lookers, before disappearing.

            https://www.marxists.ORG/history/etol/document/mideast/hidden/ch04.htm

            • Leonidas48

              Arab gangs slaughterd thousend of Jews in the 1930ies you propagandistisc idiot. That time there was no Israeli army. Now there is. Strong enaugh. That`s good for democracy, good for the cicilised world, good for Cyprus, bad for Erdogan-trolls like you

              • TecumsehUnfaced

                Didn’t you evil thugs out of Europe violent assault them to drive them from the homes and lands? They resisted your utter evil like and French resisted the Nazis in a genuine War of Independence. Then you whine, lie, and calumniate like all Zionist-Talmudist haters of all other people. By the HATE that effervesces through your Talmud, we know you.

                SATANIC VERSES OF THE JEWISH TALMUD

                THE JEWISH TALMUD is “Holy Writ” for the Jews.

                The Talmud supercedes the Old Testament in authority for the Jews. And the Talmud is the most racist, hate-mongering , blasphemous book the world has ever known.

                The Talmud was written in Hebrew between the 3rd & 6th Centuries as a codification of the so-called Oral Law that the Jewish rabbis claim was handed down from Moses.

                But the Messiah Jesus censored the “Oral Law” when He said, “By the traditions of your elders you make void the Word of God.” (St Matthew 15).

                The English translation of the Talmud has been watered down so as to conceal from the Gentiles the “satanic verses” contained in the original Hebrew.

                The “Satanic Verses” of the Talmud can be classified into 3 categories:

                1) Jewish Supremacy.
                2) Hatred Towards The “Goys” (Gentiles).
                3) Blasphemies Against Jesus Christ, The Virgin Mary, & All Christians.

                SATANIC VERSES OF THE TALMUD’S
                “JEWISH SUPREMACY”

                * “If a ‘goy’ (Gentile) hits a Jew he must be killed.” (Sanhedrin 58b)

                * “If a Jew finds an object lost by a ‘goy’ it does not have to be returned.” (Baba Mezia 24a)

                * “If a Jew murders a ‘goy’ there will be no death penalty.” (Sanhedrin 57a)

                * What a Jew steals from a ‘goy’ he may keep.” (Sanhedrin 57a)

                * “Jews may use subterfuges to circumvent a ‘goy.’” (Baba Kamma 113a)

                * “All children of the ‘goyim’ (Gentiles) are animals.” (Yebamoth 98a)

                * “Girls born of the ‘goyim’ are in a state of ‘niddah’ (m3nstrual uncleanness!) from birth.” (Abodah Zarah 36b)

                SATANIC VERSES OF THE TALMUD’S
                HATRED TOWARDS THE GENTILES

                * “The ‘goyim’ are not humans. They are beasts.” (Baba Mezia 114b)

                * “If you eat with a ‘goy’ it is the same as eating with a dog.” (Tosapoth, Jebamoth 94b)

                * “Even the best of the ‘goyim’ should all be killed.” (Soferim 15)

                * “S3xual int3rcourse between the ‘goyim’ is like int3rcourse between animals.” (Sanhedrin 74b)

                * “When it comes to a Gentile in peace times, one may harm him indirectly, for instance, by removing a ladder after he had fallen into a crevice.” (Shulkan Arukh, Yoreh De ‘ah, 158, Hebrew Edition only)

                SATANIC VERSES OF THE TALMUD’S
                BLASPHEMIES AGAINST JESUS CHRIST, THE VIRGIN MARY,
                & ALL CHRISTIANS

                * “‘Yashu’ (derogatory for ‘Jesus’) is in H3ll being boiled in hot excr3ment.” (Gittin 57a)

                [’Yashu’ is an acronym for the Jewish curse, ‘May his (Jesus) name be wiped out forevermore.’]

                * Yashu (Jesus) was s3xually immoral and worshipped a brick.” (Sanhedrin 107b)

                * “Yashu (Jesus) was cut off from the Jewish people for his wickedness and refused to repent.” (Sotah 47a)

                * “Miriam the hairdresser had s3x with many men.” (Shabbath 104b, Hebrew Edition only)

                * “She who was the descendant of princes and governors (the virgin Mary) played the [email protected] with carpenters.” (Sanhedrin 106a)

                * “Christians who reject the Talmud will go to h3ll and be punished there for all generations.” (Rosh Hashanah 17a)

                – Br. Nathanael Kapner
                http://www.realjewnews.COM/?p=156

      • Helen4Yemen

        When Israeli doctors allegedly tested Yemenites for ‘Negro blood’ http://www.timesofisrael.COM/when-israeli-doctors-allegedly-tested-yemenites-for-negro-blood/
        Israeli doctors tested Yemeni immigrants for “negro blood”, used them for fatal experiments and organ harvesting http://diversitymachtfrei.blogspot.RU/2017/06/israeli-doctors-tested-yemeni.html
        Israeli Doctors Conducted Medical Experiments On Missing Yemenite Children http://geopoliticsalert.COM/israeli-doctors-conducted-medical-experiments-missing-yemenite-children
        Shocking Photos Show Medical Experiments Conducted on Missing Yemenite Children http://hamodia.COM/2017/06/14/shocking-photos-show-medical-experiments-conducted-missing-yemenite-children/

        • Leonidas48

          There is no border for your lies. Wonder who is benefitting. Are you payed by Erdogan? Hamas?

          • Helen4Yemen

            Google: Yemenite children tested for Negro blood

      • Helen4Yemen

        1 Birth control shots forced on Ethiopian women
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=jWHA6pO3ANg
        2 Israel Admits Forcing Birth Control on Ethiopians
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=1W5J25MvSp0
        3 Ethiopian mandatory birth control scandal prompts outrage in Israel
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=pdaZNfDB8Qs
        4 Israel admits Ethiopian women were given birth control shots
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=T3dbPtgdAKw
        5 Learning From the Nazis Israel Admits Secretly Injecting Ethiopian Jews With Birth Control Drugs
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=7tQ1jeJtzrI
        6 EUGENICS: JEWISH FORCED STERILIZATION ON BLACK ETHIOPIAN JEWS
        https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=fZFTvvFpKUQ

    • Wanderer

      I sure hope they do whatever makes you commies use your nonsensical newspeak.

      • TecumsehUnfaced

        Commies? Where are they? The Jewish Bolsheiviks?

      • Roof Tile

        I’m not a commie in any way, shape or form. What I detest is injustice – any cruelty and injustice. So perhaps before you wrongly label me, research exactly what is happening to the Arabs living in the occupied areas of the West Bank. Then you would appreciate my comment. Don’t rely on propaganda, find the truth. And I’m neither anti-Jewish or anti- Arab.

  • NadavKatz

    Cyprus and Israel are allies. This alliance translates into and is expressed in a variety of ways, mutual defense is one of them. Both Cypriots and Israelis ought to be very pleased that this is the case.

    • AnalogMind

      They are! Thank you Nadav!

    • gentlegiant161

      Of course, the exercise involves Cyprus units on the ground and Israli Jets screaming low over Cyprus frightening the sheep, how very mutually integrated that is.

      • oratis

        its not their fault that we don’t have any fighter jets.

        • TecumsehUnfaced

          Why aren’t the Cypriots able to steal billions of American taxpayers’ money?

      • NadavKatz

        And your point is….??

    • Gismo

      Why? Who are the mutual enemies?

      • NadavKatz

        Who do you think are such potential beings?

        • TecumsehUnfaced

          Anybody whom the ZioNazi-Talmudists want to steal land, water, gas, and oil from.

          • NadavKatz

            What you demonstrate with your post is not only ignorance, but total lack of knowledge and understanding coupled with deeply rooted anti-Jewish hate.

            • TecumsehUnfaced

              You are funny in the head. You want to blame ZioNazi crimes against humanity against all Jews. Doesn’t that make you an anti-Semite? Just like the Zionists who fed the non-Zionist European Jews to Hitler?

        • Helen4Yemen

          Naturally, when you haul and insert your EUROPEAN sss on Arab land where it does not belong, the natives will not appreciate it.

        • Gismo

          Whoa! It is easy to make enemies but hard to find friends. The nearest potential enemy for Cyprus, of comparable size, would be Malta. They could easily be defeated by a combined Cypriot/Israeli military group. The problem is finding some issue which would upset the Maltese and want them to go to war with both countries. Any ideas?

        • Gismo

          I see my reply to you has been deleted. It was obviously too close to the truth for the “watchers”.

        • Gismo

          My second reply to you has been deleted by the “watchers”! Do you have a price on your head or something?

    • TecumsehUnfaced

      No wonder the banksters thought the Cypriots stupid enough to test the first bail-ins on. Besides, allying with a brutal thugdom like the ZioNazi one shows a total absence of conscience for which they should be punished.

