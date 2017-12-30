A minute with Lambros Ioannou Web design professor at UCLan

Where do you live?

Nicosia with my wife and two kids.

Best childhood memory?

Rollerskating with my friends in the neighbourhood.

Absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I enjoy a classic pub burger, but I definitely want ever taste eggs.

What did you have for breakfast?

Dry cereals (I don’t drink milk) and a cup of coffee.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Both work well for me. I can be productive during the day and enjoy a night out with friends too.

Best book ever read?

I don’t read story books or novels but I love anything design related.

Favourite film of all time?

Se7en, dark and disturbing thriller that stays with you forever.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

This one has to be Thailand. Years back with my wife on our honeymoon. My dream trip is to explore Africa at some point.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Anything is on, I am easy.

What is always in your fridge?

Cold beer.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat close to a forest with a farm and a lake maybe. I think it will be awesome for us and the kids.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jim Carrey. My absolute favourite comedian.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Probably at a party with good food, drinks, friends and family

What is your greatest fear?

Something bad will happen to my kids

Tell me a joke…

What did the baby digital watch say to the mommy analog watch?

Look Ma, no hands!