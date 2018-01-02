Iran leader blames enemies for unrest; death toll rises (Update)

Protesters are seen on street in Alborz Province, Iran

Iran‘s Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest across the country as the death toll from anti-government demonstrations that began last week rose to 21.

Nine Iranians were killed in Isfahan province during protests on Monday night, including two members of the security forces, state television said.

Six protesters were killed during an attack on a police station in the town of Qahderijan. The governor of Falavarjan County said the protesters were armed.

The deputy provincial governor of Tehran said police have arrested more than 450 protesters in the capital over the past three days as security forces struggle to contain the boldest challenge to Iran‘s clerical leadership since unrest in 2009.

In his first reaction to the unrest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “In recent days, enemies of Iranused different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic.”

Khamenei said on his website that he would address the nation about the recent events “when the time is right”.

He did not mention any enemies by name but Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia were behind the recent riots inIran.

“Saudis will receive Iran’s unexpected response and they know how serious it can be,” Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news in an interview with Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV.

HARSH PUNISHMENT

Musa Ghazanfarabadi, head of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, warned protesters on Tuesday that those arrested would face harsh punishment.

Ghazanfarabadi said the detainees will be soon put on trial and the ringleaders would face serious charges including “moharebeh” – an Islamic term meaning warring against God – which carries the death penalty. The semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Ali Asghar Naserbakht, the deputy governor of Tehran province, as saying that 200 people were arrested on Saturday in Tehran, 150 people on Sunday and about 100 people on Monday.

Hundreds of others have been arrested in other cities, according to agency reports and social media.

Naserbakht said the situation in Tehran was under control and police has not asked for the help of the Revolutionary Guards special forces.

Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zolfaghari said 90 per cent of the detainees were under 25-years-old, showing frustration among youths from the economic situation and lack of social freedoms.

 

A judiciary official was quoted as saying by ISNA that 20 ringleaders of protests in Karaj, the fourth largest city in Iran, have been arrested.

Iran‘s judiciary chief Sadeq Larijani ordered prosecutors on Monday to “punish rioters firmly”.

The demonstrations which broke out last week were initially focused on economic hardships and alleged corruption but turned into political rallies.

Anger was soon directed at the clerical leadership that has been in power since the 1979 revolution, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultimate authority in Iran’s system of dual clerical and republican rule.

Iran is a major OPEC oil producer and regional power deeply involved in Syria and Iraq as part of a battle for influence with rival Saudi Arabia.

Many Iranians resent the foreign interventions and want their leaders to create jobs at home, where youth unemployment reached 29 per cent last year.

Government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said in a news conference that both protesters and the security forces should follow the law.

“People have the rights to protest but there is a difference between demonstration and riot…Even those who are confronting the rioters should act within the framework of law,” he said.

State television reported that protesters who set ablaze four mosques in villages in Savadkuh County in northern Iran on Monday have been arrested.

REACTIONS

Rouhani refrained on Monday from accepting responsibility of problems raised by protesters and he blamed his predecessor and also Iran’s long-time adversary, the United States for the government’s shortcomings.

Rouhani, seen as a pragmatist who is at odds with hardliners, said: “People on the streets do not ask for bread and water, but for more freedom,” – implying that the protesters were not targetting his government but the more rigid establishment.

US President Donald Trump supported the protesters in a tweet on Tuesday: “The people ofIran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime… The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The US is watching!”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Tuesday “Instead of wasting his time by publishing offensive tweets to other nations, Trump should focus on internal affairs of America.”

Turkey said on Tuesday it was concerned by reports of people dying and public buildings being damaged in Iran.

“We believe it is necessary to avoid violence and not succumb to provocations,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it hoped foreign intervention would be avoided.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying external interference was destabilising the situation and calling it “unacceptable”.

Iran and Russia are the main allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey support rebel groups.

  • Evergreen

    Entirely an internal matter of Iran.

  • NuffSaid

    We just need an uprising against the Saudi regime too in order to bring two of the worst regimes on earth crashing down.

  • Anansi Tori

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “brave Iranians” taking to streets to protest a regime that “wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate”.
    “I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

    Ziofascist hypocrite applying double standards: when the brave Palestinians protest they are attacked by Nutanyahoo’s state-sponsored terrorising killing machine because the Palestinians’ quest for freedom is not a noble one. In fact, a 16-year old Palestinian girl who was slapped 1st by a member of that state-sponsored terrorising killing machine, the “world’s most moral army”, and slapped him back she was thrown in prison. So much for accepting protest from just 1 Palestinian, never mind protests from Palestinians on a scale seen in Iran. The ziofascist “statelet” has even enshrined Apartheid in its Hafrada law to keep those brave Palestinians in their place, while each of them awaits their turn to be exterminated.

    A further irony: while Iran undoubtedly has economic problems & reforms are consistently stymied by an atrophied old guard at the top refusing reform & step aside, the AngloZionist Empire & its master, that little cancerous ziofascist “country” that doesn’t accept street protests from brave Palestinians in their noble quest for freedom, have been actively fomenting the riots in Iran with the help of their local agents provocateurs, as explained in detail, based on facts, here

    http://www.moonofalabama.ORG/2017/12/iran-early-us-support-for-rioters-hints-at-a-larger-plan.html

    • Plasma Dawn

      Your AngloZionist Empire is an inanity which only ignorant, clueless, and illiterate people can believe and/or invoke. First, the UK is one of the countries with which Israel has had rather strained or uncomfortable relations for decades and especially of late. Furthermore, where exactly is that empire? The UK’s heydays are long gone and it is no longer an empire politically, militarily, or economically, while the Zionist “empire” exists only on Jupiter’s moons and the asteroid belt.

  • NadavKatz

    It is high time the Islamist warlords of Iran hear what the citizens of Iran think of them. And, it is equally important that European investors hear what the citizens of Iran have to say about their government. I, therefore, urge European investors – be they corporate or governmental – to consider both the moral implication of their support lent to the Islamist warlords of Iran and the unwise act of investing in an unstable environment which Iran, obviously, has been for a long time.

    • NuffSaid

      Moral implication of their support? We should all stop buying from and investing in Israeli companies if we are to follow what you say.

      • Anansi Tori

        Ah, that’s where you make a mistake: the little ziofascist “statelet” & its companies are exceptional – all the rules of ethics, morality, justice apply to all other countries & companies in the world, but not to the ziofascists, who pretend to represent god’s chosen, hand-picked people.

      • NadavKatz

        Well, if you feel that commercial relationships with a neighboring liberal-democracy is bed for your morality and your business, cease interacting with the State of Israel. The vast majority of Europeans in general and Cypriots in particular view things different than you do.

        • NuffSaid

          You will find that they do not.

    • Evergreen

      Why you are poking your nose in an internal matter of Iran?

  • Really?

    Best of luck to them.

