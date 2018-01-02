Privacy watchdog calls on CFA to stop collecting personal data  

Personal Data Commissioner Irene Loizidou-Nicolaidou in an interim decision issued on Tuesday called on the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) to temporarily cease being the sole seller of football away tickets and to destroy any personal data it may have collected by doing so.

Her interim decision, circulated to the head of the CFA, the attorney-general and head of police said that the CFA’s decision, made on December 19 last year, appeared to violate the law and required too much personal data for the purpose of purchasing a ticket.

The CFA had said the decision was taken in an attempt to curb violence in stadiums and as such tickets for away fans in games between Anorthosis, Aek, Apollon, Apoel, Ael and Omonia would only be available through the CFA website.

Nicolaidou said she had sent a letter to the CFA head a day after the decision asking a series of questions and giving a deadline of two days to receive a response.

She has yet to receive anything, she specified in her decision.

A game between Apollonas and Ael is slated for Wednesday and tickets can be purchased solely through the CFA website. When attempting to see the procedure, Loizidou noted the website required a full name, ID, mobile and house phone number, date of birth, gender, email and home address, which Nicolaidou deemed excessive.

As such, she called on the CFA to stop collecting personal data through their website and destroy any personal information they had thus fur.