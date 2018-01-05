Spat over Limassol high-rise development

One Residence in Limassol: luxury residential and mixed-use tower blocks are changing the skylines of Cypriot cities

Limassol municipality is currently evaluating a cabinet approval for the construction of two high-rise buildings near the coast, which appears to contradict a court decision on how the development will affect local residents, it emerged on Friday.

The case concerns the Blue Marine project, a €300 million investment undertaken by Leptos Estates set to be built near the marina, between Roosevelt avenue and the KEO factory.
Spanning some 38,000 square meters, it will consist of two towers with 29 and 33 floors and two buildings with five and nine floors. They will include luxurious residences and state of the art offices.

The contested element of the project consists of a plan to scrap a public road so the construction can go ahead, according to daily newspaper Politis.

Two property owners with residences on the adjoining road contested the building permit and took the case to court, along with Limassol municipality, as they argued it would lower the value of their homes.

According to a spokeswoman for the municipality, the judge ruled that the approval granted to the developer to scrap the public road should be recalled.

Nonetheless, despite the court’s decision, cabinet gave the municipality the go ahead to grant Leptos Estates a permit for the Blue Marine project in the way it was originally planned.

“Limassol municipality will follow the provisions of the law,” said mayor Nicos Nicolaides, adding that they were evaluating how to proceed.

A representative of Leptos Estates was not immediately available for comment.

Nicolaides in a speech last week to give an overview of the Limassol’s progress and plans said while the huge boost the city has had in the field of construction should not be held back, proper regulations should be in place so that buildings do not get out of hand and there can be a ‘harmonious and productive introduction’ to new buildings.

Limassol has become home to many such high-rise buildings amidst growing concern they will become ‘ghost buildings’ because of people taking advantage of the citizenship through investment scheme, which states that foreigners who invest €2m in the property market or Cyprus-based companies, including a residence worth at least €500,000, can obtain citizenship.

Environmentalists also expressed concerns over Limassol’s quickly changing coastline. The sea front already houses many high rise buildings, including One Residence, which will eventually be 170 metres and 37 storeys high, making it, according to developer Pafilia, the tallest residential coastal tower in Europe.

They argue that residents living behind the tall buildings will be cast into the shadows.

  • Petra Dao

    ha! the funniest thing in the article is 2 homeowners went to court because they are afraid that the value of their homes will be lower!!! lmao

    • Peter G

      Homeowners, my a**! A gas station and a diving outfit.

  • Barry White

    Yummmm…. never mind the quality feel the NPL’s !!!!

  • rich

    Homes for the mega rich. They are still completing the fugly tower at the four seasons hotel and we just heard the med beach hotel (I believe the same owner) is also getting a tower too – for residences. Much quicker ROI than the normal hotel business I guess. These are terrible blots on a gorgeous coastline. Saddening.

  • JS Gost

    Why don’t we just sell passports ? rather than building unnecessary buildings that will fall into disrepair in no time and be a fire risk from day one. Cyprus must be one of the only places on the planet where a new home devalues by 33% the day you move into it….

    • rich

      EU won’t allow that sort of transparency, in any matter.

  • Peter G

    This article is like playing the children’s game known as “telephone” or “Chinese whispers” (which the Chinese call “goose to goose”).

    Politis, confusedly, reported that “the Court made the decision to accept the lawsuit.” Due to my limited mental faculties I cannot quite understand whether this means “they allowed the plaintiffs to file/ commence the lawsuit” (which would be nonsense, because you don’t need anyone’s permission to file a lawsuit, not even against the sovereign/government –only the filing fee), or “they didn’t dismiss the suit on the basis of a motion to dismiss filed by the government” or “they accepted the plaintiffs’ arguments and issued a decision in the plaintiffs’ favor.”

    It seems to me, from reading Politis, despite the fuzzy wording (which is a clear indication of fuzzy thinking, if you want to be kind, or obfuscation, if you want to be realistic) that the only thing that happened was the filing of a suit in which the plaintiffs sought reversal of the decision to vacate a public right of way which permitted access to their properties from the west.

    The proposed development does not prevent access to the gas station which is on Roosevelt Avenue, nor to Mercury Divers which has access from the east. (Please note that none of these properties is residential; this is the old ship-building district with a lot of warehouses.)

    It seems to me that the lawsuit has no merit as both properties (not residences) have ample public access. So even if the court ordered the government to reconsider, the government did just that and stuck by its initial determination.

    There are many people in Limassol who are fed-up with the anti-development attitude of the Limassol municipal council (Mayor Nicolaides belongs to EDEK and is a former Christofias minister), and are thankful that the municipal council has limited, if ant, say.

    Blue Marine is financed by a foreign providence fund that has more faith in the Cyprus economy than all the local naysayers.

  • Benny bumble

    Whats the betting, Leptos adds another 5 floors so his is bigger the Pafilias.

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    I don’t understand how the island’s developers can be permitted to continue, as they were/are largely bankrupt with a huge inventory of unsold homes. Only in Cyprus.

    • Disenchanted

      Simple answer. They have political backing from the current government.

    • Neroli

      Bankrupt?? Who cares???!

  • Veritas

    Hopefully, this type of insane and ugly developments will soon come under much stricter control, before we completely destroy our island.

    • Mommy-O

      Too late.

    • Neroli

      Too late – it’s destroyed

    • Kyrenia

      I think if it can be contained in just this part of Cyprus, high rise buildings can ad to the overall appeal of the island. Provided it’s done properly!

