January 10th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured, FRONT PAGE 28 comments

‘Presidential’ system in north possible, says Turkish FM Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at the Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday gave a green light to the possibility of the north replacing their current political system with a ‘presidential’ one and urged the parties to form a “strong government” as soon as possible.

In an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu commented on the north’s struggles with forming stable coalitions and added “in the last few days a debate on switching to a presidential system has been raging in the TRNC. This is possible.”

While praising the “democratic maturity” of the north Cavusoglu said “even though there are different electoral districts, as you know, there is preferential voting and you can even vote for different parties or candidates at the same time … this is very complicated.”

Although the National Unity Party gained the most seats (21) in Sunday’s election it failed to win a majority, making the forming of a coalition inevitable. If that fails, early elections could be on the table. Some commentators have said they could be held alongside scheduled municipal elections in June.

Speaking later in the day at a foreign affairs commission in Turkey’s parliament, Cavusoglu said there was pessimism in the north on the possibility of forming a coalition.

“I hope announcements like ‘we will not go into a coalition’ will be left aside and a government will be formed. We can then act together and decide on the approach we are going to take in the Cyprus negotiations. In this regard 2018 will be a crucial year,” Cavusoglu added.

On the parameters of the Cyprus negotiations, the Turkish foreign minister said they had no problem with the ones in Switzerland, but came to the conclusion that the Greek Cypriot side would never agree to a solution along those lines.

“According to my observations the Greek Cypriots don’t want a solution based on bizonality and political equality,” Cavusoglu added, saying the reason for this was because they think they are better than the Turkish Cypriots.

The Cyprus negotiations collapsed at Crans-Montana in July over several issues including the withdrawal of Turkey’s forces from the north of the island.

  • HighTide

    This would require a change of the constitution with a 2/3rd majority in parliament. A recent poll of TRNC citizens showed that two third of Turkish Cypriots are against a presidential system, for very good reasons.

  • joeseph lastik

    Close all the Borders Ffs

    Getting boring all this talk of more talks and more talks

    • HighTide

      Not possible without EU consultations. The Union has to agree.

  • Michael John

    People on this Island need to wake up & look at what the E U are up to .——- please don’t think that on this Island of Cyprus things will stay the same for ever the E U have done so much forward planning that Cyprus will change with the stroke of a pen with the other 27/28 nation states . Why u may ask —- well ‘when Cyprus joint the E U the power where moved from Nicosia to Brussels ,Cyprus Politics will be watered down ,the BIG PICTURE is worrying look at all the rules put on our shoulders today . forget about Turkey , this will not be the Problem— Please open your eyes to the E U plan .

    • HighTide

      The only matters that are EU driven are free movement, free trade and common laws. This was known to every member state when joining.
      Nothing new of importance can be implemented without unanimous approval by all member countries, each of which has a veto right. There is also the opportunity to leave the Union as Great Britain has decided.
      So, what’s the problem?

      • Michael John

        You need to look at this much wider that is veto thing as the E U can over turn this by bringing the Lisbon Treaty to kick you in the backside & over ridding any discussion by one country but i am asking you to look behind the desk then you will see the big Picture , you have to go back in time to Northern Europe follow the ruling class then you will understand what i am talking about , sorry i can not explain it on here it is a very deep subject remember these people are in charge of the E U .

        • HighTide

          The ‘ruling class’ is elected by the people. Ultimately it’s their wishes that will prevail, even if it takes a while.

    • Gold51

      In otherwords MJ…. Cyprus gave its soverignty to the EU.
      What will it cost to get out ????

      • Michael John

        Yes , more later .

    • Cyprus

      Well I am all for a UNITED states of Europe it gets rid of racism and ultra nationalism amosted european citizens, a United states of Europe should prove more successful than the United states of America in the long term . Had the USA not been united they would have been no more successful than the small South American states ,Its the United stance that made the USA what it is .

      • HighTide

        You will find this to remain a nice dream that will not happen anytime soon. The majority of EU citizens are happy with free trade and free movement, nothing more. With two dozen languages on the continent and wide cultural gaps between Latvia and Sicily a joint state is very difficult to create.

        • Cyprus

          Well I for one is dreaming of it

          • HighTide

            Your grandchildren may come closer.

            • Cyprus

              As long as it happens one day it will be never too late .

      • Michael John

        I know i have opened up a wider view here & everybody should say what they want to say without aggression !! Now the united states of Europe is what it is However it is run by the BIG GUNS OF EUROPE , so if you disagree with them u will pay the price just look how they kicked the Ar*e of Pri-Minister of Hungry so beware of the consequences , Freedom is lost .

  • I admire Cavusoglu for being so honest: “Dictatorship works in Turkey. We strongly advise Turkish Cypriots to give it a go.”

    • Gold51

      Yes….lol

    • HighTide

      It won’t work forever though. Even would be dictators are mortal.

    • athessalonian

      Where from are you quoting Mr. Cavusoglu? I read the article from beginning to end and was not able to locate the statement…

      • Evergreen

        A good observation😂😃

  • Gold51

    Another tempting carrot from Erdogan to TCs…. while TCs disappear with thier tradition and identity as illegale Anatolian settlers
    replace them.!
    TCs have a president while living in Turkish occupied corrupt non recongnised Turkish trnc….
    Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu bringing this message from Erdogan works for President Erdogan of Turkey……
    The same who threatens annexation if “Turkeys trnc” is not recongnised..!
    Worth noting….Turkey still remains one of three guarantors for CYPRUS that makes this offer.??

    • Michael John

      This i newspaper talk , to wind people up don’t take notice of this cr*p .

      • Gold51

        Your right….it is all crap.

  • Douglas

    Antagonistic propaganda why give it press coverage.

  • Bob

    The reason is they thought they were better😂

  • ROC..

    Who does he have in mind, Erdogan? or one of his cronies that will be his lap dog.Nothing changes in the North whoever you have all corrupt with a very rare exceptions to the rule.

    • Neroli

      Sounds like you are describing the south of the island

    • cyprus observer

      Can I ask you a question…
      Do you want a settlement based along bi zonality and political equality? Clearly, free from guarantees and troops.
      If your answer is no to this question, could you state the solution you want? I’m interested.

