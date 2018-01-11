Turkey to end extraditions to US unless cleric is turned over: Erdogan

January 11th, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey will not extradite any suspects to the United States if Washington does not hand over the cleric Ankara blames for orchestrating a failed 2016 military coup, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Ankara accuses US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the putsch and has repeatedly asked Washington for his extradition. US officials have said courts require sufficient evidence to extradite the elderly cleric who has denied any involvement in the coup.

“We have given the United States 12 terrorists so far, but they have not given us back the one we want. They made up excuses from thin air,” Erdogan told local administrators at a conference in his presidential palace in Ankara.

“If you’re not giving him (Gulen) to us, then excuse us, but from now on whenever you ask us for another terrorist, as long as I am in office, you will not get them,” he said.

Turkey is the biggest Muslim country in Nato and an important US ally in the Middle East.

But Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over a wide range of issues in recent months, including a US alliance with Kurdish fighters in Syria and the conviction of a Turkish bank executive in a US sanctions-busting case that included testimony of corruption by senior Turkish officials.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said ties were harmed by Washington’s failure to extradite Gulen and US support for Syria’s Kurdish YPG militia and its PYD political arm. He said relations could deteriorate further.

“The United States does not listen to us, but it listens to the PYD/YPG. Can there be such a strategic partnership?… Turkey is not a country that will be tripped up by the United States’ inconsistent policies in the region,” Erdogan said.

Last week, a US jury convicted an executive of Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank of evading US sanctions on Iran, in a case which Erdogan has condemned as a “political coup attempt” and a joint effort by the CIA, FBI and Gulen’s network to undermine Turkey.

The two countries also suspended issuing visas for months last year over a dispute following the detention of two locally employed US consulate workers in Turkey on suspicion of links to the failed 2016 coup.

  • Gold51

    Hope Erdogan is not in office much longer then.
    How much more can the US take from despot double agent Erdogan and this regime.
    I don’t think the USA would have anything to do with Erdogan had it not been for defunct Nato.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Defunct NATO? Do its members know it is defunct?

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      And has Turkey not had its fair share of denigration from the US, or are you saying it has been a 1-way street?

      • Plasma Dawn

        It would be a bit difficult to denigrate Turkey nowadays. How much more denigration can one pile up on top of the sad truth about Turkey?

        • HighTide

          Only an AKP beneficiary, or someone living abroad, can find excuses for all what’s wrong in today’s Turkey.

    • HighTide

      Check with your British NATO contingent whether it feels defunct.

      • Gold51

        What’s to check… HT.?
        EU army won’t need Nato.
        That kind of makes Nato defunct.
        Trump can’t be bothered with Turkey anyway….late payer, hes5 a buisiness man.
        That kind of leaves Turkey out in the cold with Putin.
        Now start your personal insults from North London.
        Still supporting Erdogan .

        • HighTide

          You are dreaming in your upcountry home. There is no EU army but cooperation of national armies in training and purchasing. Nearly all are NATO members on which Europe’s security depends.

  • Douglas

    Good excuse by Erdogan to protect the terrorists that live or run toTurkey for protection.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Fair is fair. Erdoğan may not be the fairest of guys himself, but in a country-to-country situation he has to stand his ground. The US usually wants to have things its way, and only understands tough language, esp. a guy like Trump, so maybe this will drive the message home.

    • HighTide

      The difference is that it’s the courts in the US that have the last word, as Trump had to find out too. Extradition needs proper legal procedures, accompanied by proof and not just accusation.

      • Plasma Dawn

        True, and neither Trump nor Erdogan want to be bothered with legalities and proper formalities.

      • athessalonian

        While the submitted, by the “requesting” party, evidence justifying the reason(s) for the extradition request is subject to evaluation by the “requested” party, the fact that the subject to be extradited, Mr. Gulen, has not been provisionally detained, as far as I know, by the “requested” party constitutes a clear violation of the 1979 treaty.

        • HighTide

          Whatever the procedure, from all we know, no proof of personal involvement of Mr Gülen in the coup attempt was produced by Turkey to date. If there was, US courts would deal with it.

          • athessalonian

            “Provisional detention” is mandated by the treaty even prior to the submission of evidence.

            • HighTide

              The matter is clearly politically motivated and not legally.
              The current procedure in Turkey is to arrest first and to investigate later. The fact that hundred thousands were either arrested or fired for allegedly having participated or supported the coup speaks for itself. It’s a ridiculous notion. If that would indeed have been the case, the coup would surely have succeeded.

              • athessalonian

                There are legal merits under the Emergency Measures Act which justify the notion of “arrest first and investigate later.” The latter being the destruction of evidence.

                • HighTide

                  There are also merits in suspending extradition rules when no fair process can be expected in the requesting country. Hundreds of Turkish citizens have fled to various European countries that are sheltering them, Greece is but one.

                  • athessalonian

                    That may be so. Yet the terms of an extradition treaty are binding and not inferred of implied. In this case the US is, in my view, in clear violation of the said terms.

                    • HighTide

                      It is impossible for any sober and unbiased person not to understand the motivation of Turkey’s witch hunt following the coup for what it is, namely a total house cleaning of all and sundry opposition to the ruling party.

                    • athessalonian

                      “Understandings” allow room for “misunderstandings.” Statute interpretations do not.

                    • HighTide

                      Thankfully, such interpretation has been set aside by various governments who give precedence to human rights over statute.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      You mean to say the US falls in the category of human rights over statute? That’ll be the day.

                    • HighTide

                      In the case of Gülen, the US clearly understands the motivation of Turkey’s request and acts responsibly.

                    • athessalonian

                      Are you privy to information not as yet made public? If so, do share…

                    • HighTide

                      It is up to Turkey to publish proof of Gülen’s complicity which has not been the case to date, – not for me to prove his innocence.
                      Today’s standing of Turkey in terms of free press, or rather the lack of it, as well as governmental interference in judicial process is well known and does not need to be elaborated here.
                      Just as in the case of Cyprus, we are dealing with political issues that are tried by some to be resolved on a legal level which has not not been successful in both cases.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      So are you arguing that the US always adheres to due legal process when extraditions are concerned? And its so-called independent judiciary: Supreme Court members are appointed by the president – is that independence?

                    • HighTide

                      We are dealing with a specific matter here, concerning one person, not with the general legal situation in the US that would require a separate thread. Trump for one, has already experienced the power of his country’s judiciary and most important of the free press.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      I know we are, but it is you who introduced the free press & judiciary aspects.

                    • HighTide

                      To explain the sorry state of affairs in Turkey that makes other countries suspend extraditing.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Correction: Supreme Court members are nominated by the President but must be confirmed by the Senate, the representatives of the people. Furthermore, they do not report to the President, are not his subordinates, and cannot be fired by him. And don’t forget, the Supreme Court has decided against the President and his administration numerous times in the past, a clear and indisputable display of independence. Hard to be much more independent than that.

                      By the way, it is the federal courts, not the Supreme Court, that deal with extradition issues.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      The president will nominate judges in line with party politics and will keep nominating such candidates until 1 is eventually accepted by the Senate, so that nullifies the independence.

                      The federal courts deal with extraditions, but the highest legal institution, which can overrule any federal court, is the Supreme Court.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      No, it does not nullify the independence of the courts since (a) all courts, whether the Supreme Court or the others, have ruled against presidents and their administrations numerous times in the past, a clear and indisputable display of independence, and (b) there are just as many judges nominated by past presidents form the opposing party and thus not bound by any allegiance to the current president, something also clearly demonstrated by the many rulings against Trump’s directives and measures during last year.

                    • athessalonian

                      To the contrary, Turkey has submitted an extraordinary amount of evidence in support of the extradition request. What we have not seen to date is the basis upon which this evidence has been insufficient. The latter along with the said treaty violation, creates doubt(s) whether or not the US has something to conceal. And for the record, I am not suggesting this, I am simply pondering…

                    • HighTide

                      The ‘extraordinary amount of evidence’ is what Turkey claims. We have not seen to date the basis upon which this is sufficient.

                    • athessalonian

                      We have not seen the basis upon which this is insufficient either.

                    • HighTide

                      Right. The judgement lies with the US.

                    • athessalonian

                      Who, at this point in time, is in violation of article 10 of the US-Turkey 1979 extradition treaty by not having provisionally detained Mr. Gulen and frozen his assets.

                    • HighTide

                      I am sure they can live with it, given the background of this matter.

                    • athessalonian

                      The CIA has demonstrated they can and have lived with worse. The latter includes regime changing…

                    • HighTide

                      There is no dispute about past wrongs of the CIA or any other nation’s secret service. But this is a special case. The US has worked with many of the government employees that are now hunted down when they were put in place by the very AKP that lacked expertise at the time. The CIA knows a lot more of internal rivalries in Turkey than what’s public.

                    • athessalonian

                      I have no reasons to doubt any theories any more that I have reasons to uphold them. As far as Turkey’s extradition request is concerned, I know on what basis the request is founded on. What I do not know is the basis upon which the request has not been granted and the basis upon which the US has not complied with even the pre-emptive terms of the said treaty.

                    • HighTide

                      Fine. It thus remains in the hands of the US.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      A coherent, logical build-up of an argument from beginning to end. Well done.

                    • athessalonian

                      I am glad someone did see what I was projecting. To that end, I believe and advocated for a while now that Turkey ought to pursue “extraterritorial jurisdiction.” Incidentally, there is an article in today’s Hurriyet Daily News referencing this concept.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      It is not difficult to see what you were projecting & your line of thought. It’s just that some find i difficult to accept, but that’s fine because that’s what discussion and exchanging thoughts is about.

                    • HighTide

                      That’s correct. All non Turkish governments find it not only difficult but impossible to accept. Why would that be?

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      You are going off on a tangent: it is you who cannot accept Athessalonian’s arguments – he has exchanged views with you, remember, not with Turkey. No need to deflect, unless you insist on having the final word despite not being able to further counter A’s arguments.

                    • HighTide

                      You have a strange take on conversation. Why should I ‘accept’ other arguments in place of mine? My post above directly refers to your allegation that ‘some’ find it difficult to accept, and I have stated that clearly other governments don’t, which is a fact. Obviously, you have no answer to that.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      I never stated you should accept another’s argument, but a if the argument is logical, well built, and not convincingly refuted, it just shows a certain inflexibility, which is everyone’s right.

                      Athessalonian was discussing with you, not with Turkey, so your redirection to Turkey is irrelevant.

                    • HighTide

                      Do you really wish to be judge on what’s relevant or not?
                      If so, have a nice evening!

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      Going off on a tangent, i.e. bringing upa point that is unrelated to the discussion, amounts to irrelevance, that’s not a judgment but a fact.

                    • HighTide

                      To judge what’s unrelated is subject to your opinion which could backfire. You are obviously not a frequent commentator.

                    • HighTide

                      The attempt on extraterritorial jurisdiction will end when implementation turns out to be futile.

                    • athessalonian

                      I am beginning to believe you are using a crystal ball…

                    • HighTide

                      No crystal ball needed to understand that this will not work versus the US that not even recognize The Hague.

                    • athessalonian

                      Having read the legal terms defining the international application of “extraterritorial jurisdiction” on criminal justice along with precedent case Law, I wonder if you would kindly explain and or support the rationale of why this “will not work.”

                    • HighTide

                      A verdict is useless when it cannot be enforced. Explain how you would go about in the US.

                    • athessalonian

                      It is simple. The accused is prosecuted in a court of Law outside the jurisdiction the offence is said to be committed.

                    • HighTide

                      That avoids the answer how you would enforce such a verdict.

                    • athessalonian

                      I believe in this case the enforcement of a guilty verdict pales when compared to the vindication it would offer to those in support of the prosecution’s claims.

                    • HighTide

                      No verdict in absentia of the accused will give satisfaction to anyone.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Right, but when the US wants someone extradited it does not present proof and still expect the other country to extradite. Furthermore, when the US catches people, even when they have been proved not to be the criminals they were presumed to be, they can still be left to languish in detention for years. Case in point: prisoners in Guantanamo. Some were guilty, a number were not and have been left in G.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Cite one example where the US wanted someone extradited and it did not present any proof.

          The other example you cited has nothing to do with extradition agreements between countries.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            The Gitmo example I cited is in reply to HT’s assertion that everything has to be done according to proper legal procedures. The Gitmo inmates are on US territory, so, following HT’s logic, proper legal procedures apply, whether for extradition or any other legal procedures.

            • Plasma Dawn

              No, the Gitmo example is not an example of an extradition agreement between two countries.

              • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                I know that, I did not say it was. I explained why I mentioned it.

          • athessalonian

            US vs Toscanino.

            • Plasma Dawn

              According to court documents, Toscanino contended that the court acquired jurisdiction over him unlawfully through the conduct of American agents who kidnapped him in Uruguay, used illegal electronic surveillance, tortured him and abducted him to the United States for the purpose of prosecuting him there. No extradition proceedings seem to have taken place in his case.

              • athessalonian

                There are others. I simply cited this one as an example.

  • Plasma Dawn

    There’s nothing I’d like to see more than a clash of personalities between the American Trump and the Turkish Trump (or the American Erdogan and the Turkish Erdogan).

  • Samting

    It’s so apparent that Erdogan has no respect for justice. He throws a tantrum everytime something does not go his way – or am I confusing him with Trump?
    .

    • HighTide

      It’s certainly a language Trump understands. He will respond with his big red button.

