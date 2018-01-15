First Cyprus, Greece and Jordan meeting of ‘historic importance’

January 15th, 2018

it will be the Jordanian king's second visit to Cyprus within a year

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides has said the Trilateral Meeting among the heads of government of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan that will take place in Nicosia on Tuesday is of historic importance.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the meeting will be the first to take place at this level, adding that apart from the signing of agreements and a memorandum of understanding, it is expected to lay the foundations for strategic cooperation at all levels.

He also said the Declaration of Nicosia to be adopted will constitute a roadmap of the actions which will follow and it will outline the common approaches of the three states on important current issues, including regional developments.

“At the same time and taking into consideration that a fundamental pillar of our foreign policy is to strengthen our relations with all neighbouring states, through the establishment of Trilateral Conferences, tomorrow’s meeting, following those with Egypt and Israel, constitutes another sound step towards the implementation of the goals of our foreign policy, which include upgrading the Republic of Cyprus and enhancing our country’s role in the region,” he told CNA.

The spokesman noted the bilateral dimension of the Jordanian King’s visit to Cyprus. He recalled that this is his second visit to the island within a year, adding that this along with the fact that Jordan opened a diplomatic mission in Nicosia at the end of 2016 “proves that our relations are now at a new level, with a view to jointly address challenges, through common action and cooperation, always to the benefit of the people of the two countries.”

Christodoulides said that in this framework, the King will be accompanied to Cyprus by the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Energy Minister and other ministers and officials of Jordan.

  • ROC..

    Cyprus has built up friendship with many countries around the world and formed trade and cultural partnerships this is why they still see ROC as the only legitmant country.

    Maybe HT can stick that in his hat.

  • Anon

    Waste of time
    Waste of money
    Nothing better to do than to try and look important.
    Bunch of Clowns.

    • ROC..

      I supose sit on the wayside for 44 years and wait for a recognition is better is it????
      Laffs

  • Frustrated

    What exactly will this achieve ‘historically’ apart from photo shoots and a veneer of would-be statesmanship?

    • ROC..

      Building up relatioships with other countries, Durrrr

    • HighTide

      It seems the new fashion to put any three states together for a meeting.
      Two are boring.

      • Frustrated

        I’m advised that the purpose of this is to “build up relationships” but the ‘relationship’ with Greece hardly needs ‘building up’ as the southern part of Cyprus has an incestuous relationship with her as it is. Durrrr….

        • HighTide

          Maybe these ring o’roses should be held in airport lounges. It’s cheaper and more could attend.

    • almostbroke

      How is it when the Lilliputians in Cyprus meet with all and sundry in the med , they cannot do it without Greeks looking over their shoulder !

