First Cyprus, Greece and Jordan meeting of ‘historic importance’

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides has said the Trilateral Meeting among the heads of government of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan that will take place in Nicosia on Tuesday is of historic importance.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the meeting will be the first to take place at this level, adding that apart from the signing of agreements and a memorandum of understanding, it is expected to lay the foundations for strategic cooperation at all levels.

He also said the Declaration of Nicosia to be adopted will constitute a roadmap of the actions which will follow and it will outline the common approaches of the three states on important current issues, including regional developments.

“At the same time and taking into consideration that a fundamental pillar of our foreign policy is to strengthen our relations with all neighbouring states, through the establishment of Trilateral Conferences, tomorrow’s meeting, following those with Egypt and Israel, constitutes another sound step towards the implementation of the goals of our foreign policy, which include upgrading the Republic of Cyprus and enhancing our country’s role in the region,” he told CNA.

The spokesman noted the bilateral dimension of the Jordanian King’s visit to Cyprus. He recalled that this is his second visit to the island within a year, adding that this along with the fact that Jordan opened a diplomatic mission in Nicosia at the end of 2016 “proves that our relations are now at a new level, with a view to jointly address challenges, through common action and cooperation, always to the benefit of the people of the two countries.”

Christodoulides said that in this framework, the King will be accompanied to Cyprus by the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Energy Minister and other ministers and officials of Jordan.