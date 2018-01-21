Fourth person dies after Prague hotel fire

January 21st, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

Fourth person dies after Prague hotel fire

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at a hotel in Prague

A fourth person has died from injuries sustained in a fire on Saturday at a hotel in central Prague, a hospital spokesman said.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Eurostars David Hotel, situated on a narrow street a block away from the Vltava River.

Two people died on Saturday and were identified by police on Sunday as a German man born in 1996, and a South Korean woman born in 1997.

The hospital spokesman said two more people who died on Sunday were women. Police said they had yet to identify the women.

Four other people injured in the fire remained in hospital, police said. Their conditions were unclear.

Investigations into the cause of the fire were continuing, police said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close