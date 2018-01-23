Musicians pay tribute to classic Greek tunes

Art feeds art, it inspires the minds of current and future generations and its place in the past and present is always respected by those who have learnt from it.

Respect is what the band Oneirodromoi (Dream Roads) will show the Greek lyricist, writer and journalist Lefteris Papadopoulos on Saturday in Paphos, when the band members will perform a tribute concert.

Father and daughter, Petros Petrou on vocals and Marilena Petrou on guitar and vocals, will be joined by Anthi Hadjikyriakou on the piano to pay tribute to Papadopoulos at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre. Papadopoulos studied at the Law School of the University of Athens, but decided to not continue with his degree during his third year in order to work as a journalist. His career as a journalist flourished and he became a popular columnist over time.

The journalist turned to music in 1963 and over his career as a lyricist he wrote around 1,200 songs and worked with nearly all of the well-known musicians, composers and singers of his generation including Mikis Theodorakis, Stavros Xarhakos, Manos Loizos, Stavros Koujioumtzis, Mimis Plessas, Christos Nikolopoulos, Stelios Kazantzidis, Grigoris Bithikotsis, George Dalaras, Marinella and Viki Mosholiou.

Apart from writing lyrics for Greek songs, Papadopoulos also wrote stage plays and many songs for the theatre and cinema. He received a number of awards during his career, including two from the Municipality of Athens. In 1969, composer Mimis Plessas’ work entitled O Dromos (The Road), which included lyrics by Papadopoulos, became the fastest selling Greek album of the year. Papadopoulos is very respected for his long career, his insight into music and his television programmes about Greek music.

Some of lyricist’s classic songs will be performed on Saturday. Oneirodromoi came about six years ago when Petros and Marilena decided to share their love of music with audiences. After two years of perfecting their performance, the pair started performing in venues in Nicosia and participating in charity events. They mainly perform urban folk songs and rembetika.

Petros Petrou, from Nicosia, is a former employee of the Cooperative Central Bank, where he worked until 2011. Since his retirement, he has made his love of Greek music and his talent for singing his full-time passion. He has been a member of various choirs in Nicosia and has performed as a soloist singer on several occasions.

Marilena Petrou completed her studies in Music in 2017 with a degree in Music Performance and Education at the European University of Cyprus. During her studies she dealt with various kinds of music, such as, jazz, blues, rock, and pop. Although she has been exposed to many musical genres, it is her love of Greek music that led her to play the guitar and sing with her father.

Hadjikyriakou, from Limassol, graduated from the University of Cyprus in June 2016 in the field of Business Administration in Accounting. She is now studying for her Master’s degree in Economics and Management. But before all this, she studied music at the Elikonas Music School.

Music Tribute to the Greek Lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos

Performance by the band Oneirodromoi. January 27. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420